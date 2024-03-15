Highlights Sengun avoided serious injury after a concerning scene, and was diagnosed with a severely sprained ankle and bruised knee.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka praises Sengun, says the third-year pro is not even close to his ceiling.

Sengun has shown consistent yearly improvement, elevating scoring, rebounding, and passing and is poised to be a matchup nightmare.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun avoided serious injury after a concerning scene in the team's March 10 matchup with the Sacramento Kings. While Sengun had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair after contesting a layup attempt by Domantas Sabonis, it was impossible not to fear for the worst while awaiting final word on his injury stats.

Sengun was diagnosed with a severely sprained ankle and a bruised knee, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The injury appeared to be much worse, and while the 21-year-old former first-round pick's season is likely over, the outcome, while not ideal, is far from the worst-case scenario.

Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka Heaps Praise on Alperen Sengun

Says Sengun is "not even close" to his potential ceiling

Prior to the injury, Sengun was playing unquestionably his best basketball of the season. Through five games in the month of March, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

This stretch included a 45-point, 16-rebound performance against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a stellar triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sengun was primed to finish the season strong, and the recent comments from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka show that the big man is just scratching the surface in terms of his potential.

"[Sengun's] not even close to reaching his ceiling and he still has a ways to go, but he's had a great year. His future is bright, basically. All the things that we really challenged him with, he kind of stepped up to the plate there and improved in certain areas." — Ime Udoka

Udoka is as candid as they come in terms of NBA coaches, and hearing this type of praise from him is noteworthy when it comes to Sengun's future. But the former No. 16 overall pick's play this season speaks for itself, and the Rockets have a player capable of putting together an extremely special career if he continues to take strides forward.

Sengun's Consistent Early-Career Improvement is Proof of Immense Upside

Rockets center has improved in each of his first three seasons in pivotal areas

It's not often that players who enter the NBA with legitimate potential and a unique skill set take consistent steps forward on a year-by-year basis right out of the gate. But that's been exactly the case with Sengun, who's progressively gotten better over his first three seasons in the NBA, and the statistics highlight that.

Alperen Sengun's Stats by Year Year PPG RPG APG MPG 2021-22 9.6 5.5 2.6 20.7 2022-23 14.8 9.0 3.9 28.9 2023-24 21.1 9.3 5.0 32.5

Sengun's growth from year one to year two, and then from his second season to this year, jump off the page. Stats don't always tell the story, but for the Rockets' budding star, they summarize it pretty close to perfectly here.

The most impressive aspect of Sengun's growth through three seasons is his ability to impact the game in multiple ways. The fact he's managed to improve as a scorer, rebounder and passer each year gives him the ability to be a matchup nightmare, and that should prove to be the case consistently when he returns, likely for the 2024-25 season.

While Sengun's true ceiling looks high, it's apparent that he hasn't reached it yet. And after his stellar play through this season, and specifically after the All-Star break, that's bad news for opposing big men.