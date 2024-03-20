Highlights Jalen Green's 42-point performance lifted the Rockets over the Wizards in a 137-114 blowout.

The Rockets won their 6th straight game despite budding star center Alperen Şengün remaining out due to injury.

Green's elevated play without Şengün has boosted Houston's potential for a play-in spot in the postseason.

The Houston Rockets have been rolling of late, and they have Jalen Green to thank for much of that success.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, Green tied a career-high with 42 points, along with 10 rebounds, making him far and away the game’s top scorer. Houston ended the night on a 25-6 run to seal the deal against the Wizards, taking the game by a blowout score of 137-114.

The Wizards have only won a total of four home games this season. At 11-58, they are the league’s worst team, 1.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons. Up next, the Rockets will host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, while the Wizards welcome the Sacramento Kings the same night.

Stepping Up Without Şengün

Green has elevated his game after the team lost budding star Alperen Şengün

On March 10, Rockets rising star Alperen Şengün suffered a grade three ankle sprain and had to be carted off the court in a wheelchair. It was announced that he would most likely miss the rest of the season, seemingly putting a damper on the Rockets’ playoff hopes.

But in spite of that, the Rockets have been surprisingly dominant since that point. They won that game against the Kings and have not lost since. Now, this win marks their sixth consecutive, and moves Houston to 8-1 in March.

The Rockets sit just 2.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

In Şengün’s absence, Green has not only taken the spotlight, he's done so with open arms. In games without Şengün, Green is averaging 29.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He is also shooting 45.3 percent from the three-point range during that span.

All this is to say, Green has picked up the pieces without Şengün, and in turn, has elevated Houston to a previously-unlikely, but now potential, play-in spot.

Elevated Play From Rockets

Thompson shone in Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards

Amen Thompson helped out during Tuesday night’s game by scoring 25 points for the Rockets, and Fred VanVleet did his part, dishing out 11 assists. But this was clearly the Jalen Green Show, as his 42-point double-double was one of the top performances across the NBA on Tuesday.

Green came up clutch in the third quarter when the team needed him most, scoring 15 points, leading to the Rockets outscoring Washington by 16 in the frame. His previous high for the season was 37 points, which came last week, also against the Wizards.

This season, Green is averaging 18.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. But as mentioned, has turned on the clutch gene this month, soaring above expectations and leading the Rockets to newfound success.

Jalen Green - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 18.7 RPG 4.9 APG 3.4 FG% 41.7 3PT% 32.1

The 22-year-old is still extremely young, and has plenty of potential, which bodes well for Houston’s future as they possess one of the NBA's most well-rounded and intriguing young teams.

Although the Rockets still have plenty of ground to cover before a play-in berth becomes a very realistic outcome, with Jalen Green playing like this, nothing is off the table.