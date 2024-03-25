Highlights Jalen Green is leading the Rockets to a potential play-in spot: Shooting 56.5% over five games.

Domantas Sabonis logs his 53rd consecutive double-double, aiming to make NBA history.

Trouble in Los Angeles for Clippers: 8-9 since the All-Star break and in position to slide in the standings.

Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well. Not surprisingly, the last seven days were no different.

Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

Jalen Green is Red Hot, Could lead the Rockets to a Play-In Spot

Green is averaging 34.4 points on 56.5 percent shooting over his last five games

The Houston Rockets are only 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final play-in spot. The team didn't have the highest of expectations going into the season, but a surprising March run put them in striking distance of a potential playoff appearance.

They've netted 11 victories this month, more than their total number of wins in their previous two months combined. A big part of their success could be attributed to Jalen Green, who has been sensational during this run.

Since Alperen Şengün moved out of the lineup due to injury, Green has become the number-one option and has taken advantage.

Green has averaged 34.4 points on 56.5 percent shooting over his last five games and has put up two 40-plus point games this past week. He's playing with extreme confidence, and it shows. Green been getting to the rim with ease, utilizing his speed and athleticism to take advantage of the Rocket's newly found open space.

Most impressively, Green has also made nearly 85 percent of his shots at the rim over the past week.

As a streaky, confidence-dependent player, those makes are allowing him to establish the rhythm necessary to make much tougher shots. He shot 71 percent from the mid-range this past week, over 30 percent higher than his season average.

The Rockets will need Green to continue his hot streak if they want to make the play-in tournament. Their remaining schedule is the eleventh toughest, and they will be forced to play against elite competition.

Their current run has been against mostly bad teams, and Green has a chance to prove that his performance isn't a fluke by replicating it against playoff-level teams.

Domantas Sabonis Remains a Double-Double Machine

Recorded 53rd consecutive double-double last Saturday

Domantis Sabonis is on the verge of making history. Last Saturday, Sabonis achieved his 53rd consecutive double-double, tying Kevin Love for most consecutive in history. He's been a highlight for the mostly inconsistent Sacramento Kings this season and is doing all that he can to secure them a playoff berth.

The Kings, as a whole, are in a weird position. They currently occupy the seventh seed in the Western Conference and are only half a game behind the sixth and the last guaranteed playoff seed. However, it feels like they could easily slip down the standings, considering the fact that they have the third-toughest remaining schedule.

This last week was supposed to be an easy one for them, as they were up against three lottery teams, but had only managed to secure two victories. They had an impressive win over the Orlando Magic last Saturday, but also lost to the Washington Wizards last Thursday.

To top it off, they were taken to overtime by a depleted Memphis Grizzlies squad last Monday.

Although it's difficult to place a lot of trust in the rest of the Kings' lineup due to their inconsistency, Sabonis remains one of the few consistent performers on the team. During last week's stretch of games, Sabonis averaged 18.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

He will have to continue his All-NBA caliber performance if the Kings want to retain their seeding as they navigate through one of their toughest stretches.

Troubles in Los Angeles

Clippers went 2-2 last week, 8-9 since the All-Star break

Things are looking rough for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although they were contenders for the number one seed just before the All-Star break, they've just looked inconsistent since. They are 8-9 since the break and went 2-2 this past week in what was arguably their easiest four-game stretch.

Although they took two games from the Portland Trail Blazers, they lost to the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks and a Joel Embiid-less Philadephia 76ers. It doesn't get much easier for them here on out. They have the 10th-toughest remaining schedule and will only have three more encounters against teams without playoff aspirations.

It feels like opposing teams have just figured the Clippers out. They're blitzing the primary ball handler, forcing turnovers, and taking advantage of the Clippers' weak transition defense. Over the last week, the Clippers have averaged 14.3 turnovers and given up 18 transition points per game.

The lead they built in the standings has slowly been chipped away, and they're no longer in a comfortable position to secure both a home-court seed and even a guaranteed playoff seed. They currently hold the fourth seed but are only half a game above the fifth-seed New Orleans Pelicans and only three games above the seventh-seed Kings.

The Clippers will have to figure out a new approach if they want to keep their title hopes alive.