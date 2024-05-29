Highlights The Rockets showed promise with a 41-41 record and a young core and now hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The organization will explore trade options with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

They have been previously linked to stars Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges.

The future is bright in H-Town. After three seasons of tanking, the Houston Rockets showed life last season for the first time in the post-Harden era, finishing with a 41-41 record. Notably, they closed out the season with a strong 16-7 record.

The trio of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. are all only 21 years old, while 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green is only 22 years old. In the coming years, this core should only get better.

This offseason, they will have the opportunity to add another major piece to their roster, as they are armed with the No. 3 overall pick (via the Brooklyn Nets) in the 2024 NBA Draft. The pick was acquired in the James Harden trade.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets will discuss the pick in trade talks.

The No. 3 pick – one of five potential first-round picks the Rockets can trade this offseason in a package to land a star player – will be discussed in trade talks leading up to draft night, league sources told HoopsHype.

The strategy makes sense, as the Rockets already boast plenty of young talent and are seeking to build upon a positive season.

Who Will the Rockets Target In Trade Talks?

Mikal Bridges and Donovan Mitchell are both names to monitor

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets have the assets to make a competitive offer for any available superstar. Along with the No. 3 overall pick, their draft assets include the Nets' 2026 unprotected first-round pick, their own first-round picks in 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030, and first-round swap rights with the Nets in 2027.

Furthermore, they can sweeten any potential offer by including any of their young players such as Thompson, Smith Jr., or Cam Whitmore.

So, who could the Rockets target this offseason? Well, Scotto mentioned Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges as two logical options.

It's worth noting the Rockets have already been linked as a potential suitor for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and previously tried to acquire Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges at the trade deadline.

On May 21, The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that the Rockers are interested in Mitchell and have been "monitoring" his availability. The All-Star guard is eligible to opt out of his deal and enter free agency in 2025. If he remains without a contract extension, trade speculation should continue to heat up.

In January, Scotto reported that the Rockets were interested in trading for Bridges, and they were willing to offer several draft picks. However, the Nets declined to entertain any talks.

The Rockets could attempt to make another run at Bridges this summer. Due to his reasonable $23.3 million salary, the Rockets could make the Nets a pick-centric offer and send back the expiring contracts of Steven Adams and Jae'Sean Tate.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.