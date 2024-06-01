Highlights The Rockets have promising young stars in Şengün and Green but should not get complacent in the tough Western Conference.

Houston may be open to trading draft picks for Mikal Bridges to help the Nets rebuild properly after losing draft capital.

The Nets have the chance to undo mistakes by the front office and acquire their draft picks back by trading Bridges to the Rockets.

It feels like the Houston Rockets have been searching for a star since the arrival of Ime Udoka to the team last offseason. The good news for them is they may have two budding stars among their own young players.

Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green both showed promise last season in terms of being cornerstones for the team. Şengün enjoyed a breakout season under Udoka that resulted in him finishing third in the race for Most Improved Player. Green took a little longer to get comfortable and get going, but when he caught fire down the stretch late in the season, his star potential was on full display.

There are plenty of reasons that the Rockets organization and their fans should feel confident about what is being built in Houston. However, there's also reason to believe they should not sit on their laurels.

The Western Conference was incredibly tough this past season. The price of entry to the final Play-In Tournament spot in the west was a 46-36 record. On top of the long list of playoff-caliber teams that already exist, teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs should also be in the mix next year. This does not leave a lot of room for complacency.

According to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Rockets seem aware of this and have no intention of sitting on one's hands.

Mikal Bridges has been a name consistently linked to the Rockets. With the draft capital and pool of talented young players available to them, one would believe that if they really want this deal done, it could probably happen eventually.

A Chance For A Reset

Brooklyn would get the opportunity to rebuild properly

It's no secret to anyone who watches basketball that the Brooklyn Nets are not a very good team. The problem for them is there's no incentive to bottom out and be a bad basketball team when they do not own their own draft capital for the next few years.

The Nets surrendered a lot of that capital to the Rockets when they acquired James Harden to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, with none of the three on the roster, the Nets are stuck in no man's land.

Bridges is a talented player who they were lucky to receive in the trade that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns. However, he is miscast in Brooklyn as the franchise cornerstone.

Mikal Bridges - Brooklyn Nets Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 26.1 19.6 REB 4.5 4.5 AST 2.7 3.6 FG% 47.5 43.6 3P% 37.6 37.2

The Nets have an opportunity to not only acquire the third selection in this year's NBA Draft, but to undo damage previously done by the front office. They could potentially acquire a good portion, if not all, of their draft picks back from a Rockets team aiming to be competitive.

This would allow the Nets an opportunity to execute a proper rebuild instead of competing for the chance to get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Bridges is a very good NBA pro, but ultimately, Brooklyn may be better off having full control over their future.