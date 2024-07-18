Highlights Reed Sheppard has impressed at Summer League, outshining other prospects with his shooting and all-around game.

Sheppard stole the show from Bronny James in his debut, showcasing scoring efficiency, playmaking and defensive abilities.

Despite a slight dip in performance against the Pistons, Sheppard continues to prove himself as a valuable rookie prospect.

Reed Sheppard entered the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Kentucky.

Sheppard shot a wild 52.1 percent from three during his lone season with the Wildcats, but as a 6-foot-2 guard, his presumed limitations as a defender led him to slip behind high-upside prospects Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks ) and Alexandre Sarr (No. 2 to the Washington Wizards ).

His loss was the Houston Rockets gain, however, as it appears the diminutive sharpshooter could end up being one of the most valuable picks in the 2024 class.

He's already displayed his strengths at this year's Summer League, and he's been one of the standout performers in Las Vegas.

July 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sheppard steals the show from Bronny James

Bronny James was supposed to headline the first day of the Las Vegas Summer League, but Sheppard had other ideas.

Just as he did at Kentucky, he scored at a high clip with high efficiency.

Sheppard finished with 21 points (13 more than Bronny) on 52.9 percent shooting from the field (9-for-17) and 66.7 percent from three (4-for-6). He also had a team-high five assists and added three blocks and a steal.

He was as advertised in his first taste of NBA action.

July 14 vs. Washington Wizards

Another standout performance

Sheppard outplayed Sarr and the Wizards two nights later, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. This time, he filled up the stat sheet with six rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block.

The 19-year-old was influential on both ends of the floor, outshining the player who was picked one spot ahead of him.

July 15 vs. Detroit Pistons

Sheppard's first 'bad' game

Sheppard's performance against the Pistons was solid, but compared to his first two Summer League games, could be considered sub-par.

He finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, but he shot just 35.3 percent from the floor and missed both of his three-point attempts.

Still, the rookie is pushing to join coach Ime Udoka's rotation on day one of the NBA regular season.