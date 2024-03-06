Highlights Alperen Sengun's career night eclipsed Victor Wembanyama's recent streak of dominant play.

The budding NBA rivalry quickly heated up into a personal battle between Rockets and Spurs.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka's strategy contained Wembanyama as the Rockets lead the season series.

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets put forth an electric performance against their budding Texas rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. Houston came away with a 114-101 win over San Antonio and dominated in the second half, outscoring the Spurs 67-48.

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk around the league for his recent stretch of games, but it was the center for the Rockets who stole the show. Sengun had the best game of his career, taking over the matchup against Wembanyama.

Alperen Sengun Stat Line vs. Spurs Category Stat PTS 45 REB 16 STL 5 PLUS/MINUS +18

Sengun eclipsed his previous career-high of 37 points convincingly. He made his impact felt everywhere on the court, not only through his offense. Sengun was guarding Wembanyama on multiple possessions and held his own against the rookie, keeping the 7-foot-4 unicorn to his lowest point total since December 21.

Wembanyama finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, along with six turnovers.

It was clear that the Rockets took the matchup against Wembanyama personally, as these two teams have a history with each other.

Bad Blood Between the Two Texas Teams

The rivalry continues to grow stronger between the Spurs and Rockets

The Rockets and Spurs had many intense matchups, from Tim Duncan and Yao Ming to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, rivalry is in the blood between these teams. During the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the Rockets were in the sweepstakes for the first overall pick, which subsequently would land them, Victor Wembanyama.

However, the eventual first-overall pick had a rather animated reaction to the Rockets landing the fourth pick.

It felt like destiny once the Spurs landed the top overall pick, burning their Texas rivals in the process. Wembanyama's first win of his NBA career came against the Rockets. It also marked his first career double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds and three blocks.

However, Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, made adjustments in their next game against the Spurs, holding Wembanyama to just 3-of-10 shooting. He wasn't shy about revealing what he felt worked against the French star.

"We kinda got up under him (Wembanyama). We wanted to take away his space on the post-ups. He wants to settle for that face-up jump shot or fade away. So we used our strength to push him out." - Ime Udoka

Houston used their draft pick to select Amen Thompson, who's been playing great basketball as of late, with an increase in minutes. Although he finished with only two points in this game, he provided a competitive edge that contributed to the bad relationship between these two teams even further.

Tension Between Spurs & Rockets Nearly Leads to Fight

Things got chippy between San Antonio and Houston on Tuesday

During the third quarter, Thompson and Jeremy Sochan got tangled up after a Spurs offensive possession. Sochan tripped Thompson, resulting in an immediate scuffle between the two teams. Jalen Green got into the mix, getting face-to-face with Sochan, making it apparent there was no love lost.

The Rockets used that moment to rally together and went on a 7-1 run and didn't look back.

Houston did a great job of containing Wembanyama, but it's to be expected that the front-runner for the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award won't be held to 10 points often. Although these two teams radiate competitive energy, there is also an area of respect for each other as athletes, as Rockets' Jabari Smith proved with his previous comments to Sports Illustrated about Wembanyama.

This is something I can tell my kids about. How it was playing against him (Wembanyama) when he first got in the league and seeing the progression of him and competing against him. - Jabari Smith Jr

Ahead of a matchup in October, Udoka said in a postgame presser that the Rockets were "not really concerned with him," referring to Wembanyama. Nearly five months later, the sentiment is still there.

This marks the third time these teams have faced off, leaving one more matchup remaining on March 12. The Rockets currently lead the season series 2-1, winning the last two games.

The final time these teams play this season will be in San Antonio and will be a must-watch showdown.