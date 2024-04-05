Highlights The Golden State Warriors dominated the Houston Rockets 133-110 to extend their lead for the Western Conference's final playoff spot to four games.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka was candid after his team's loss, saying they played "soft or scared."

Warriors and Rockets each have six games remaining, putting Golden State in good position to secure the final playoff spot.

The Houston Rockets welcomed the Golden State Warriors to town on Thursday night in one of the most important games for the postseason outlook since the NBA All-Star break. The Warriors stepped up in a big way, dominating en route to a 133-110 victory that didn't quite slam the door on the Rockets' playoff hopes, but came pretty close to it.

After the 23-point victory, fueled by the duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson who scored 29 points apiece, the Rockets sit four games back of the 10th and final playoff spot in the West, currently held by Golden State. Houston's head coach, Ime Udoka, addressed the loss head-on, giving one of the most blunt and candid assessments in recent memory of a team's performance, as Ahn Fire Digital detailed.

"It looked like the moment was too big for a lot of players out there. It looked like deer in headlights a little bit. [They] looked soft or scared, one or the other ... didn't rise up to the moment like I thought we would." — Ime Udoka

The Warriors blitzed the Rockets from the word go in this game, jumping out to a 33-24 lead after the first quarter and extending that to 15 points by halftime.

Warriors' Championship Pedigree Shines Through in Playoff Atmosphere

Golden State stepped up to the challenge in a likely make-or-break road game against Houston

The Rockets were the hottest team in the NBA through the month of March, winning 11 straight games to put themselves in position to possibly overtake the Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the West. But since their 11-game run was snapped on March 29 by the Utah Jazz, they've dropped three consecutive games.

Even still, Houston entered this matchup against the Warriors with a chance to revive their hopes of landing the final playoff spot. But Steve Kerr's squad, led by the trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, who ignited their recent dynasty, were simply too much for a young Rockets team.