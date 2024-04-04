Highlights The Houston Rockets' young players, led by Jalen Green, showed improvement during the recent win streak.

Parallel to past teams, the Rockets could bounce back stronger despite a possible playoff miss.

The Rockets have options to continue growth, and make moves for contention, but face a pivotal game on April 4.

The Houston Rockets finally lost 125-107 to the Dallas Mavericks, snapping their win streak at 11 games, which was tied with the Boston Celtics for the longest win streak this season. The Rockets followed up the loss to Dallas with another loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets' win streak pushed them right back into the thick of the race for the final Play-In spot. They now sit three games behind the Golden State Warriors for the 10th seed, although their recent skid might have ended their season.

Despite losing their last two games, they still have a chance to squeeze into the final spot, with a little luck. Their upcoming game on April 4 against the Warriors will be pivotal for who gets the last spot.

The Rockets' young players took steps forward, including Jalen Green, who has been terrific in the absence of Alperen Sengun.

Jalen Green before and during the win streak Category Green before streak Green during streak PPG 18.2 30.2 RPG 4.8 6.7 APG 3.3 4.1 FG% 40.9% 50.4%

If Green can continue at the level he played at during the 11-game win streak, the Rockets' future could be very bright. Alongside Sengun, who averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists this year, the two could be a great duo. Add in Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson, the Rockets have all the pieces needed to start a roster capable of winning a championship if player development goes well.

Even if the Rockets ultimately miss out on the Play-In, their season has been eerily similar to young teams in past seasons, who all went on to reach the NBA Finals in later seasons.

2016-17 Milwaukee Bucks

A late-season run led to the Bucks making the playoffs

The 2016-17 NBA season was the year Giannis Antetokounmpo made his first vast improvement. He won the Most Improved Player Award that season and helped the Milwaukee Bucks sneak into the playoffs due to a late-season run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump from 2015-16 to the 2016-17 season Category 2015-16 season 2016-17 season PPG 16.9 22.9 RPG 7.7 8.8 APG 4.3 5.4 FG% 50.6% 52.1%

The Bucks went into their 60th game of the season with a 26-33 record. In an Eastern Conference that had nine teams finish with a .500 record or better that year, the Bucks were in desperate need of a winning streak. They went on to win 14 of their next 17 games and ultimately finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42-40.

Although the Bucks got bounced in the first round, it was a vital step in their development and Antetokounmpo's jump showed he could lead a franchise. The playoffs of that season and the start of the following year led them to fire Jason Kidd. They hired Mike Budenholzer in 2018-19 and won the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 NBA season.

2017-18 Denver Nuggets

Multiple win streaks allowed the Nuggets to decide their fate

The 2017-18 Denver Nuggets went on two late-season mini-win streaks that led to the play-in before the play-in, a game 82 that decided who went to the playoffs and who would be in the NBA Draft lottery.

That was a game they ultimately lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were bounced out quickly by the dominant Warriors. Losing game 82 worked out better for the Nuggets, who were able to scoop up Michael Porter Jr. with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Nuggets were 26-25 when they won seven of eight games to push closer to the playoff picture. With seven games left in the season, they broke off a six-game win streak that led to game 82 against the Timberwolves.

2017-18 Jamal Murray vs 2023-24 Jalen Green Category Jamal Murray Jalen Green PPG 18.5 19.9 RPG 4.0 5.1 APG 4.8 3.5

Their 46-36 record that season is one of the best records to not make the playoffs.

The trio of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Gary Harris looked like blossoming stars at the end of that season.

Despite them not making the playoffs, picking up Porter Jr. in the draft led to the Nuggets building a core good enough to win their first championship in the 2022-23 season.

2019-20 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker proved he had the ability to go nuclear

The 2019-20 Phoenix Suns used the COVID-19 break to prepare and came back to the season firing on all cylinders, led by Devin Booker.

Booker had been known as one of the league's premier scorers, but he was on a mission during the bubble. He led the Suns to an eight-game win streak during the bubble, winning every single one of their games.

Devin Booker 2019-20 Pre-Bubble and during Bubble Category Pre-Bubble During Bubble PPG 26.1 30.5 RPG 4.2 4.9 APG 6.6 6.0 FG% 48.7% 50.3% +/- +0.7 +10.8

The Suns ultimately missed out on the playoffs by 0.5 a game. If it weren't for the pandemic cutting the season short, they definitely could have snuck into the playoffs. The bubble showed they had developed a core of players that were reliable and could lead them deep into the playoffs in Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges.

What This Means for the Rockets

Houston has options whether they make or miss the playoffs

All the teams that had similar streaks to the Rockets made moves that shifted themselves into contenders. The Bucks fired Kidd and hired Budenholzer, the Nuggets traded Harris away for Aaron Gordon and the Suns signed Chris Paul. All those moves allowed those teams to grow into a teams that competed in the NBA Finals.

The Rockets currently have seven players (excluding two-way players) on their roster who have been in the league for three years or less. They still have plenty of room for growth if they decide to lean into their youth movement.

The signings of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet and trading for Steven Adams show they might be more determined to make a postseason push, whether that be this year or next year.

They found their head coach of the future in Ime Udoka, and one more year of experience could be all the Rockets need to make the jump into contention. They've had this long win-streak all while their star center, Sengun, has been out, which brings up the possibility of trading him.

The Rockets could head in several directions this off-season, but if they want to make the playoffs this year, no game looms larger than the April 4 matchup against the Warriors.