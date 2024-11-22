Winning the Ballon d'Or is the highest individual achievement for a footballer and an accomplishment many can only dream of. Those who have won the illustrious France Football Award have risen to the top of world football with some fascinating stories to tell.

Take, for example, Luka Modric, who won the award in 2018 and broke Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year dominance. The Real Madrid hero used football as an escape during the hardships of youth amid the Croatian War of Independence. He took his footballing abilities from the streets to the world stage.

The Ballon d'Or has a rich history of propelling players into superstardom and cementing their legacies among the sport's all-time greats. These players made huge sacrifices in their lives to get to the top, including long periods without seeing their families as their footballing careers progressed.

Rodri knows all about this, becoming the latest Ballon d'Or winner in October 2024. The Manchester City midfielder triumphed in controversial fashion, beating longtime favorite for the award, Vinicius Junior.

The Spaniard was recognised for a remarkable 2023-24 campaign in which he was crucial for Pep Guardiola's City. He appeared 85 times for club and country and lost just one game, a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

However, fans might not have had the chance to see Rodri's rise and journey towards greatness. He was hesitant about continuing his career in his homeland of Spain during his youth.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Winner Odds Four Premier League stars are in the early shouts of next year's Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri's early career struggles

The Man City star was close to calling it quits

Rodri has developed into one of Europe's great defensive midfielders with his dominant performances in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old started in Atletico Madrid's youth system before heading over to Villarreal's academy in 2013. He was a member of the Yellow Submarine's U19s team.

The Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament recalled how he struggled to cope with football becoming more than just a hobby. He told Spanish outlet El Hormiguero (via AS):

It stops being a hobby and becomes something professional. If you want to reach the top, you give everything without knowing if you are going to receive anything. I have not had a normal adolescence, I have missed many moments.

Rodri touched on leaving his family and an emotional phone call with his father. Antonio Hernandez urged his son to fight on:

Leaving my family to go to Villarreal was the most important decision of my life. That first year was complicated. Between 17 and 19 is when you have to make the leap. I called my father, heartbroken, and asked him what was the point of everything I had sacrificed to continue. He told me that in the year ahead, in the time I had left, I should give everything, forget about the consequences and that I only had to win, nothing to lose.

Rodri took his father's advice on board and flourished at the Estadio de la Ceramica after debuting at the senior level at age 19. He earned a return to Atleti who splashed €20 million (£16.6 million) on bringing him back to the Wanda Metropolitano. The 57-cap Spain international made just 47 appearances for Diego Simeone's Los Colchoneros before City came into the equation.

Guardiola was willing to spend €70 million on one of La Roja's rising stars, and it proved the right decision. He's excelled at the Etihad with iconic performances and bagged the winner in his side's 1-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Inter Milan last year. That sealed a continental treble, three of 11 major trophies he's won with the Cityzens.

Related Rodri Named the Best Player he's Faced in his Career & in the Premier League Rodri snubbed the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos when naming the two toughest opponents across his illustrious career.

Guardiola's family policy reaped benefits at City

The Spanish coach made a pre-match change at the Eithad

Guardiola is renowned for his strictness, which has kept his City players in order since he arrived at the Etihad in July 2016. The ex-Barcelona boss implemented many changes at the start of his historic reign.

That said, one of those changes was his squad's pre-match preparations and where they spend their time on the eve of a home match. He sought to allow his players to spend time with their families at home rather than follow the norm of being cooped up in a hotel.

Guardiola explained his policy during his days in charge at Camp Nou (via The Daily Mail):

People don’t spend the day before they go to work locked up in a hotel. We just try to make things the same for them. If they don’t rest, they’re not looking after themselves and that means they’ll play worse and lose their jobs. I judge my players on the work they do, not on their private lives.

Guardiola's methods have led to the most successful period in City's history under his tutelage, with the Sky Blues dominating English football. Rodri has been at the heart of the club's domestic and European success, and family time looks to have played its part in his ascension to the top of the Ballon d'Or podium.