Highlights Rodri has claimed that Manchester City beat Arsenal to the Premier League title due to their superior mentality.

Man City went on an incredible run of nine successive wins to secure their fourth title in a row.

Rodri pointed to a key goalless draw between the two contenders as a turning point, emphasising the importance of mentality.

Rodri questioned Arsenal's mentality after Manchester City beat the Gunners to the 2023-24 Premier League title on the final day of the season. The Citizens' 3-1 victory against West Ham was enough to bring the trophy to the Etihad Stadium for a record fourth season in a row.

Mikel Arteta's men won their match against Everton but fell just short of winning their first league title in two decades as David Moyes' Hammers couldn't do them a favour by taking points off the champions. It's the second successive season that the north London side have finished as runners-up to Pep Guardiola's men, although they can be proud they pushed the Man City juggernaut to the final game of the campaign.

Rodri scored a vital goal to restore City's two-goal cushion in their crunch fixture against West Ham, but the Spanish midfielder believes the league was won almost two months ago, rather than on the last day of the pulsating campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri registered the most goal contributions of his Premier League season in the 2023-24 season (17).

Related Man City Seal Record-Breaking Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title Manchester City have been crowned 2023-24 Premier League champions after beating West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri Questions Arsenal's Mentality

The midfielder gave a brutal assessment

Man City have become all too familiar with trophy celebrations in recent years, but the players and staff still enjoyed every moment as they created history. After the post-match festivities, Rodri spoke about where he believes the title was won by his team, and lost by the Gunners.

The 27-year-old was quick to mention the goalless draw the two title contenders played out in late March, in which many viewed Arsenal's tactics as negative and playing for a draw. Rodri went on to say:

"To be honest, I think it's in here [points to his head]. It's the mentality. [There are] great players all over the league, all over the clubs. Arsenal also they deserve [to win], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [points to his head again]. 'When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw.' And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way."

The Citizens won their final nine Premier League games after earning a point against their title rivals, showing they can really turn it on when needed. The Spanish midfielder backed his side's mental strength by adding: "And we caught them. In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it's so tough. So I think [the title win] comes down to mentality." Watch the interview below:

Related Ranking Pep Guardiola's 10 Best Signings at Manchester City Pep Guardiola has assembled one of the greatest sides in football history.

Man City Make History

Guardiola's men are record-breakers

It's the first time in history that a club has won the Premier League title in four consecutive seasons, as Man City surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson's record of three in a row during his Manchester United days. The club have now won the league in six of the last seven campaigns, proving their dominance in the English top flight.

For a large part of the season, City were in third place - behind both Arsenal and Liverpool - in the title race. When it mattered, the experienced side went up a gear and racked up win after win. Guardiola's side finished two points clear of the Gunners with a final day success.