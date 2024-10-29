2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has shared his thoughts on Real Madrid's decision to boycott the ceremony in Paris after learning that Vinicius Junior would not be winning the award. The Brazilian was the firm favourite to walk away with the famous golden ball, with leaked results just hours before the gala appearing to confirm the inevitable.

However, it was the Spanish midfielder who was crowned player of the year, much to the shock of Vinicius and his entourage. Rodri was asked about the controversy following his victory, and the 28-year-old gave a typically dignified response to the issue.

Rodri Responds to Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or Snub

Pep Guardiola also shared his thoughts

According to the Daily Mail, the defensive midfielder was asked about Florentino Perez's decision to have no representatives from Los Blancos attend the event. In response, the former Atletico Madrid star said that he respected their decision.

"They have their decision. They didn’t want to be here for their reasons. I accept that. I just focus on my club and my team-mates and the people who are here and happy to congratulate me and that’s it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri is the first Spanish player since 1960 to win the Ballon d'Or.

While Rodri was allowed to savour the moment a little further, his manager, Pep Guardiola, was also asked for his thoughts on the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. The Catalan native declined to speculate on Madrid's decision, claiming it was not for him to judge another club:

"Nothing to say. They want to go, it's fine, they don't want to go, it's fine as well. They want to congratulate him, it's fine. They don't want to congratulate him, it's fine as well. We are not here to judge what the other clubs decide what they have to do. "For all the people who think he doesn't deserve to win this one, it's fine. It should've been Vinicius, maybe. But it's 100 journalists, you know. It's not a group of people who decide. It's all around the world."

