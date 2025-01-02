Rodri has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that his Ballon d'Or triumph last year was unfair, labelling the comments surprising. The Manchester City midfielder had an incredible run between 2023 and 2024 and he received the prestigious award for the first time ever back in November. To some, the Spaniard was thoroughly deserving of the prize.

His impact on Pep Guardiola's side cannot be overstated and the influence his absence has had on them during their recent woes is clear for even the most casual of football fan to see. He's been vital to City. Couple his importance with the Premier League and European Championship glory that he tasted, it was enough to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or.

Others aren't convinced he deserved the prize, though. Many think Vinicius Jr should have been the winner instead and it even led to Real Madrid boycotting the ceremony when word got out that their Brazilian forward wouldn't receive it. Recently Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner himself, gave his opinion on the matter. During an appearance at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards last week, he said: "Vinicius Jr should have won the Ballon d’Or, in my opinion it was clear. It was unfair. This is why I love Globe Soccer Awards, they are honest."

That wasn't the only controversial thing he said during his appearance either. The Al-Nassr man also claimed the Saudi Pro League was now better than Ligue 1, which ruffled up some feathers. Rodri has now responded to Ronaldo's comments about the Ballon d'Or.

He highlighted the forward's on Ballon d'Or victories

While it can't be nice having someone of Ronaldo's stature publicly calling out and criticising your success like he did to Rodri, the City man didn't immediately respond. Instead, it took almost a week for him to hit back, but now he has during an interview with Spanish media site, AS. Speaking to them, he admitted Ronaldo's dig was a surprise and he pointed out the Portuguese star's own success with the Ballon d'Or in the past. Rodri said:

"Well, it was a surprise, really, because he knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen. This year, the journalists who vote have decided that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win it, and I imagine that then he would have agreed."

Just a handful of games into the 2024/25 campaign, Rodri ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and was ruled out for almost the entire season. His absence has had a huge impact on City and there's no doubt that the club wouldn't be struggling in the manner in which they are right now if they had him in the middle of the park.