In previous editions, the Ballon d'Or ceremony has warranted very little controversy. Everyone sits around the television screen around October time to see whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo stole an inch or two from the other, and then gets on with their lives. But in the first Parisian coming together in which neither side of the duopoly received a nomination since 2003, Rodri's deserved victory has put the storm in a teacup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or with 1,170 points, with Vinicius Junior (1,129) and Jude Bellingham (917) finishing second and third.

Vinicius Junior and his many friends in the beautiful game suggest the Brazilian winger - who scored the decisive goal in Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund back in May - was the most deserving of the award, and have gone to extreme lengths to imply the whole world is against the 24-year-old. The tarrying victim mentality also led everyone involved with Los Blancos to boycott the service.

But amidst all the chaos, Rodri can't exactly get away with being the bigger person. As the saga continues to take turns for the worse, the Spaniard - who won the Premier League and European Championship before picking up an ACL injury early into the 2024/25 campaign - hasn't covered himself in glory, either. In his latest interview, he seems to aim a dig towards his adversary, claiming "knowing how to lose is also important."

Rodri Seemingly Fires Shot at Vinicius

The Spaniard had his say on star's decision to boycott the 2024 ceremony

There has been significant attention surrounding Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid teammates' decision to skip the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, and now, Rodri has made a public comment that seems to subtly target the Brazilian star. In an interview with France Football, as per GOAL, Rodri reflected on winning the award, saying: "When your value is recognised at a very high level, final winner or not, it's good to come [to the awards ceremony].

"Besides, there is also the collective aspect that's important. For example, last year Erling [Haaland] was in a better position than me to win. I wanted to come to support him in a special moment. "Knowing how to win but also knowing how to lose is important. And then this year, with my injury and the rehabilitation, this event was like a breath of fresh air. So when I made the decision to come, it was above all to enjoy this superb evening."

Rodri has grown into one of the most influential players in world football in recent years. Despite Manchester City's wealth of talent, including stars like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, the team's recent struggles against clubs like Bournemouth and Sporting have highlighted just how important his presence is.

His absence this season has been noticeable in Pep Guardiola's side's performances. Given his pivotal role, it’s no surprise that those who regularly watch the Spanish midfielder had no objections to him receiving a golden ball last month.