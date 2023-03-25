Manchester City's Rodri has been accused of trying to injure Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during Spain vs Norway.

The two sides clashed in a European Championship qualifier on Saturday evening.

Norway were without Erling Haaland who withdrew from international duty through injury.

Instead, Norway's hopes relied on captain Odegaard who led his side out at La Rosaleda.

It took 13 minutes for Spain to take the lead through RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo.

However, Norway felt they should have had a penalty.

Odegaard had an opportunity to shoot inside the box and looked set to equalise. However, just as he unleashed a shot, Rodri came flying in with a tackle. The Man City man missed the ball and caught Odegaard with a strong tackle. The shot itself was blocked by Nacho.

Somehow, Norway weren't awarded a penalty for Rodri's late challenge as Odegaard rolled around on the ground in agony.

While we're sure Rodri didn't mean any malice with his tackle, many fans were furious with his tackle which could have easily injured Odegaard.

Fortunately, the Arsenal man wasn't injured - although he wasn't impressed that he hadn't been given a penalty.

VIDEO: Rodri smashed Odegaard in a tackle

Who will win the Premier League: Arsenal or Man City?

Of course, Arsenal and Man City are currently embroiled in a Premier League title race.

Arsenal are currently eight points clear at the top of the table having played a game more. The Gunners have 10 matches remaining.

The title could, indeed, be decided on April 26. Arsenal travel to the Etihad in what looks set to be a mouthwatering title decider.

Rodri and Odegaard will go head-to-head once again.

Odegaard: I'm dreaming of lifting the Premier League trophy

Before the international break, Odegaard was asked whether he's already dreaming of lifting the Premier League trophy as Arsenal captain to which he replied: "Yeah, you can always dream!

"It’s been my dream since I was a baby, so of course you can dream. But the main thing is to stay calm, to keep working hard and to keep pushing every day to make sure that we get better every day.

"I think everyone enjoys it, we are where we want to be. We have to enjoy it. We are in a good position, so we want to enjoy this, and the connection with the fans, within the team, everyone is so together now. So we just have to keep going the same way and keep pushing every day to get better and to stay where we are."