It has been revealed that only one Real Madrid player called Ballon d'Or winner Rodri immediately after the Spaniard was named world player of the year on Monday night. The 28-year-old was the surprise recipient of the award, triumphing over long-time favourite Vinicius Junior.

Upon learning that he wouldn't be winning the Ballon d'Or, the Brazilian chose to boycott the gala along with several other representatives from Real Madrid in protest of the result. However, the midfielder revealed after his win that he had, in fact, heard from one Los Blancos star who congratulated him on his victory.

Dani Carvajal Congratulates Rodri on Ballon d'Or win

The defender played alongside the Man City star at Euro 2024

Speaking at a press conference after winning the award on Monday night, Rodri revealed to reporters that Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal had called to congratulate him on his victory. The full-back came fourth in the rankings after a spectacular season and was quick to show his respect to the eventual winner. As per The Mirror, Rodri claimed:

"I received a call from Dani Carvajal who was very happy for me. I wanted to remember him because I think he also deserved it. He has similar values to mine, of teamwork, of loving a club and of giving everything. We share many things, we have been brought together more by the injury."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has lost just one of the last 85 games he has started in for club and country.

The anchorman made sure to mention Carvajal during his winning speech, saying that he believed the veteran defender deserved to be up on the stage with him. That feeling was reportedly shared by the likes of Florentino Perez, who believed that based on the criteria to win, if anyone was going to beat Vinicius Jr, it could only be Carvajal.

The 33-year-old was also one of many Real Madrid stars to voice their support for the Brazilian winger, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni also commenting on the matter on social media.