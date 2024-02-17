Highlights Manchester City faced disappointment as Chelsea held them to a draw in the Premier League.

Former City star Raheem Sterling came back to haunt his old team, scoring to put Chelsea in the lead inside the opening 45 minutes.

Erling Haaland's missed opportunities cost City a win, with Rodri saving the day with a late equaliser.

Manchester City were dealt a blow in the Premier League title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Spanish midfielder Rodri scored a late equaliser after teammate Erling Haaland had spurned several big opportunities, but the home side couldn't score a winning goal in the closing stages.

Heading into the game in third place with two games in hand over both Arsenal and Liverpool - who had won their games against Burnley and Brentford respectively - Pep Guardiola's men needed to secure all three points to keep the fate of the Premier League title in their own hands.

A lively start to the game saw City look to dominate possession, but the away side were more than ready to spring forward on the counter-attack when the opportunity presented itself. The hosts could have gone a goal behind as Malo Gusto was set free on the right-wing by Cole Palmer on his return to the Etihad.

The French full-back was able to pick out a pass to Nicolas Jackson in the middle of the Man City penalty area, but the Senegalese forward failed to beat Ederson with his close-range effort. It was a massive let off for the champions, but they didn't appear to learn from their mistake as they fell behind in the opening 45 minutes.

Man City vs Chelsea - Statistics Stat Man City Chelsea Goals 1 1 Expected Goals 2.81 1.42 Shots 32 9 Shots on Target 5 6 Possession 70% 30% Information via Flash Score

A deflected effort from Rodri would rescue a point for his side after a usually reliable goalscorer wasted several glaring opportunities.

Raheem Sterling comes back to haunt Man City

The winger represented the Citizens for seven years

Another ex-Man City winger in the Chelsea lineup was Raheem Sterling. The forward won four Premier League titles with his former employers, but may have put a dent in their aspirations of lifting the biggest trophy in English football at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jackson, not allowing his earlier miss to play on his mind, showed brilliant composure to pick out Sterling in the City box after being played in on the right flank. The 29-year-old then looked to have shown too much of the ball to Kyle Walker, before cutting inside his former colleague and slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give the away side the lead.

More chances presented themselves in the second-half when the Blues broke quickly and Sterling could have even added a second, had it not been for another crucial save from Ederson. The Brazilian shot-stopper had an extremely busy evening.

Erling Haaland's off-day costs Man City

Rodri would save the Norwegian some embarrassment

A man that is up there with the most reliable in the world in front of goal, Erling Haaland, forgot to put on his shooting boots for Chelsea's visit to Manchester as the former Borussia Dortmund striker missed three massive chances. City's usually reliable talisman failed to score from his xG of 1.82 against Chelsea from the nine shots he had during the encounter.

The biggest of these wasted opportunities came moments before Rodri spared the Norwegian's blushes with the equalising goal. Kevin De Bruyne - who has been sensational since his return from injury - put in a beautiful cross and Haaland attacked the ball with his usual aggression. To the surprise of everyone in the stadium and watching from home, the forward sent the ball crashing over the crossbar with his head.

The 24-year-old is excused the off-day as he has been clinical ever since his arrival in 2022, but he will be thankful a deflection guided Rodri's effort from the edge of the box into the back of the net. Guardiola's men had to settle for an underwhelming point but are still firmly in the title race. Haaland could, however, be seen looking extremely frustrated after the full-time whistle at his failure to convert any of his chances.