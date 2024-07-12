Highlights Rodri believes Spain must keep Phil Foden 'under control' to secure victory in the Euro 2024 final.

The Spaniard believes that his Manchester City teammate could be the danger man when the two nations go head-to-head.

Foden has grown at Euro 2024, getting better since the Three Lions' change in formation.

Manchester City star Rodri has named one of his teammates as the player that Spain need to look out for the most when they come up against England in Sunday's Euro 2024 final. The two teams will meet in Berlin for what is only the fifth time in European Championship history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England are unbeaten in their previous four meetings against Spain at the Euros.

Gareth Southgate's men have relied on incredible moments to make it to this stage of the competition, whereas Luis de la Fuente's side have been arguably the best team in the tournament. As always though, form goes out the window in a cup final, and the Spanish captain has his eyes on one superstar that he believes could cause La Roja some serious problems.

Rodri Says Spain Must Keep Foden 'Under Control'

The Englishman has 'innate ability' according to his fellow Cityzen

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, as per the Daily Mail, the ball-winning midfielder listed Phil Foden as the player that the two-time European champions must keep quiet if they want to walk away with the trophy a third time. The 28-year-old, who is one of the few world-class players to have made the final, stated:

"They have a lot of them. I love Phil Foden because I know him, he's with me. He's a player who has to be kept under control because he has an innate ability to move in a small space. But there are many players who can do a lot of damage. I don't like to focus on one player. I like to take a complete picture of England. And we go with our weapons, one on one."

The former Atletico Madrid star went on to say that despite the quality of the opposition in front of him, he maintained confidence in his team's ability to walk away with a victory this weekend:

"I know the culture of English football perfectly. They have a very talented team, players who can unbalance and who can control all aspects of the game. They defend well, they can attack you, they are good at set pieces. We have to work on how to hurt them. We have our weapons, we are confident that we can beat them."

Phil Foden Euro 2024 So Far

The 23-year-old has grown into the tournament

Euro 2024 has been a tournament of two halves, or more like two formations, for Phil Foden. The Man City ace struggled to replicate his Premier League form on international duty, despite being named the Premier League Player of the Year.

After a slow start in the opening four games, where Foden found himself estranged on the left-hand side, he began to find his rhythm in the quarter-finals against Switzerland as the Three Lions moved to a three-at-the-back. This allowed the playmaker to move more centrally, where he continued to excel in the following tie against the Netherlands.

The semi-final saw Foden produce his best performance of the tournament, where he came agonisingly close to finding the net on multiple occasions. This upturn in form has coincided perfectly with the grand finale, where he and the rest of his team will need to be in top form.