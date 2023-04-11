Rodri is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

In the eyes of many football fans, he is the best - ahead of the likes of Casemiro and Thomas Partey.

Rodri is key to how Manchester City and Spain play, with his reputation being that of Sergio Busquets' heir.

But one thing you don't really associate with the magnificent Rodri is goal scoring.

He's netted a few in City colours, but the former Atletico Madrid man isn't exactly prolific, which is to be expected from a player in his position.

However, whenever Rodri scores, it's usually spectacular - and that was certainly the case in City's Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

The latest of his goals was an absolute peach (to say the very least), one scored with his supposedly 'weaker' left peg to put the English side 1-0 ahead on home soil.

Check out the moment of magic from Rodri at the Etihad...

Video: Rodri's wonder-goal vs Bayern

Outstanding, simply outstanding from a truly world-class footballer.

Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal - who was signed as cover for the injured Manuel Neuer in January - didn't stand a chance of saving the shot, a strike worthy of Rodri's teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Not a bad way to score your first in the Champions League after 45 appearances, eh?

Rodri's sublime goal on a rainy Manchester evening came just a short time after some defensive heroics from Ruben Dias.

The Portuguese centre-back stopped a certain goal from Jamal Musiala with a trademark block in the penalty area.

Video: Dias' block just before Rodri's goal

There's just nothing like Champions League knockout football, is there?