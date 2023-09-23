Highlights Rodri received a straight red card for a moment of madness in Manchester City's match against Nottingham Forest

The incident occurred in the second half when Rodri clashed with Morgan Gibbs-White

City had been dominating the game and now face a challenge to hold onto their lead with only 10 players on the field.

Rodri was given a straight red card after losing his head in Manchester City's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. City went into the game at the Etihad Stadium looking to make it six wins out of six to start their Premier League campaign, and they got off to a fast start in Manchester as they went two goals up inside 15 minutes.

Phil Foden struck the opener in the seventh minute. Rodri picked out Kyle Walker inside the box with a sumptuous pass. The lightning-quick right-back pulled the ball back for Foden, who smashed the ball into the bottom corner. It was 2-0 shortly after when Erling Haaland headed home from Matheus Nunes' cross.

City were the dominant side for the remainder of the half and it looked as if they would cruise to another three points, but disaster struck moments into the second half when they were reduced to 10 men.

Rodri given red card in Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Rodri picked up a red card seconds after the restart after a clash with Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest played the ball forward and the English midfielder sent Rodri to the turf with a strong but fair challenge.

The City star got to his feet and won the ball back, before the two clashed in the corner. Rodri did not react well to Gibbs-White's attempt to win the ball back and squared up to him, before placing his hands on his opponent's neck. Gibbs-White fell to the floor in pain and Rodri was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.

VAR took a look at the incident but decided that Taylor made the right call and Rodri was forced to make his way from the pitch and back to the changing rooms.

That was the first red card of Rodri's career and you've got to say it was thoroughly deserved. There is an argument to be made that Gibbs-White made the most of it but you just can't place your hands on an opponent's neck. Rodri's actions were even more bonkers given City were comfortable in the match and cruising to another victory.

Fortunately for Rodri, there were no further goals in the match as City held on to win all three points. They have now picked up a perfect 18 points from a possible 18 and, at the time or writing, have a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Rodri - Premier League stats (as per FlashScore) Games 144 Goals 16 Assists 13 Yellow cards 26 Red cards 1

What games will Rodri miss due to suspension?

Rodri will be given an automatic three-match domestic ban after his red card against Nottingham Forest. That means he will miss City's Carabao Cup match against Newcastle on Wednesday September 27 and their trip to Wolves three days later. In what could have huge implications at the end of the season, he will also miss City's crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday October 8.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for game-time since joining Manchester City in a £45m move from Leeds United in 2022. He will likely be given more opportunities to impress while Rodri is suspended.