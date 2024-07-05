Highlights Rodri and Toni Kroos are two of the best in the business when it comes to midfilders at Euro 2024.

Man City's Rodri has dominated the middle of the park for Spain.

Toni Kroos is retiring at the end of the tournament as he looks to bow out in his home country in style.

As the quarter-final stage rapidly approaches, one of the most enticing matches so far in EURO 2024 is set to captivate the world as Spain take on Germany. With the two sides dripping in talent and full of confidence as they stake their claims to become the winners of the competition.

The blend of similar styles requires a degree of class in either teams engine room. Luckily for both Spain and Germany, that area of the field is more than covered, boasting Manchester City's Rodri and the retirement-pending icon Toni Kroos. Both are regarded as being amongst the finest midfielders of today and yesterday's generation of midfielders, noted for their passing and big, important moments from the center of the park.

With their midfield colleagues being no slouches, with Spain able to equip the talents of Fabian Ruiz and Pedri whereas Germany can partner Robert Andrich and Ilkay Gundogan, the battle at the centre of the pitch may be the most important one to win in order to secure a huge victory and semi-final progression. To help break down the differences between Rodri and Kroos, we've taken a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two to see how they match up by the numbers.

Attacking Statistics

Rodri takes the edge against Kroos

Looking at attacking statistics for primarily defensive-minded midfielders may come across as redundant, but both Kroos and Rodri have been renowned throughout their careers for their big, key moments in the final third. Rodri is the only one of the two to have registered a goal contribution at EURO 2024, having found the back of the net in Spain's time of need when trailing 1-0 to Georgia, sweeping home a characteristically precise effort into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box to equalise in the second half.

Rather than this being a slight on Kroos, it more indicated the tactical styles of the two countries and how they deploy Rodri and Kroos respectively. In Germany's side, each of the three midfielders hold a distinct role. Andrich, who leads the team in tackles at 3.4 a game, is there to break up play whilst Ilkay Gundogan covers the attacking work, having been deployed as a ten so far. Kroos' role is to sit deep and keep the tempo ticking over with his trademark precise passing. In the opening day demolition of Scotland, this role for Kroos was vital to keep the ball in Germany's court throughout the affair, with Kroos misplacing just one pass from over 100 attempts.

Spain's midfield has been a lot more fluid. Pedri, Ruiz and Rodri all have been given the freedom to interchange with one another and have one go up whilst the others cover and support, which is a catalyst to the reason Rodri leads Kroos in attacking actions, averaging at 1.7 shots a game compared to Kroos' 0.8. However, despite Kroos having less volume in his shots taken, he averages the same amount of shots on target a game so far this Euro's as Rodri, at 0.3.

Kroos is no slouch going forward, of course, as we have seen over the duration of his high-quality career. But his importance to the side in maintaining a steady momentum will be even more so against a team where they may not be the out-and-out favourites. Spain allow Rodri to have that level of freedom, and, as such, puts up the better numbers, but he may even play a more Kroos-esque role against Germany.

Rodri vs Toni Kroos: Attacking Stats Rodri Kroos Goals 1 0 xG 0.33 0.17 Scoring Frequency 266 min N/A Goals Per Game 0.3 N/A Shots Per Game 1.7 0.8 Shots on target Per Game 0.3 0.3 Big Chances Missed 0 0

Passing

Both players are well known for their passing precision

Of course, passing is the statistic that both men arguably boast as their biggest strength. As such, it's incredibly difficult to split the two, but by the numbers Kroos just about edges in front. It's natural to see given the aforementioned differential in roles between the two, with Kroos sitting deeper and playing more long balls forward than Rodri (5.5 compared to 7.3), but most interestingly, it is also Kroos who scores higher in passing accuracy inside the opposition half, perhaps suggesting that Kroos has been operating better in this field given forward-thinking play has been the main recipe for Rodri and his free-flowing midfield colleagues.

Kroos has scored 69.3 attempted passes inside his opposition's half so far at EURO 2024 at a success rate of 91%, compared to Rodri's attempt rate of 62.4 at the exact same success rate, at 91%. Though it is true that Kroos tends to sit deeper in the German system than Rodri does for Spain, his passing proficiency when he does get forward scores higher, potentially marking out a particular warning sign for Spain when Kroos steps up.

Rodri vs Kroos: Euro 2024 Passing Stats Rodri Kroos Assists 0 0 xAssists 0.24 1.07 Touches p/g 102.0 122.3 Big Chances Created 0 1 Key Passes p/g 1 3.3 Accurate Passes p/g 86.3 (91%) 102.8 (95%) Acc. Own Half Passes p/g 32.3 (95%) 35.5 (96%) Acc. Opposition Half Passes p/g 62.4 (91%) 69.3 (91%) Acc. Long Balls p/g 5.5 (85%) 7.3 (88%) Acc. Chipped Passes p/g 4.3 (87%) 5.5 (79%) Acc. Crosses p/g 0 (0%) 2.0 (28%)

Defending

Toni Kroos edges the Spaniard

Again, with a nod to Kroos' slightly deeper role, the German takes the floor with defensive numbers, though perhaps instead look at Spain's higher average possession across the Euros, with their average tally of 59% just about edging out Germany's average of 54%.

Kroos, by the game, makes more interceptions, recovers more balls, wins possession more often, makes more clearances, and, rather cruelly on Rodri, has not given away a penalty. All these leads for Kroos are only slight, with Rodri also being an imperious midfield combatant. The only two defensive stats that Rodri directly leads are times dribbled past per game and tackles per game, the latter of which the Spaniard leads by a slight 0.3 differential with 1.7 a match.

The statistics shown display the consensus given around the two players; both players are incredibly well-rounded in all areas of the field, but Rodri holds a slight attacking impotus, whereas Kroos is more primarily focussed on control and accurate distribution, though the latter of either argument also scores very comfortably in the higher regions of the numbers. One thing is certain, and that is that the midfield duel between both Kroos and Rodri and their fellow midfield colleagues will be an intriguing watch for the football purists, and an entertaining one for the fair weather fan.

Rodri vs Toni Kroos: Defensive Stats Rodri Kroos Interceptions p/g 0.0 1.3 Tackles p/g 1.7 1.3 Recoveries p/g 6.7 7.0 Possession Won p/g 0.7 0.8 Dribbled Past p/g 0.0 0.3 Clearances p/g 1.0 1.3 Penalties Committed 1 0

All stats courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 05.07.24 12pm GMT.