Manchester City midfielder Rodri, when asked who the toughest players he has faced in his career have been thus far, opted for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Premier League and ex-Barcelona ace Lionel Messi from a more holistic standpoint.

Given the magnitude of his playing career, playing for a Premier League powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with on the international circuit in Euro 2024 champions Spain, Rodri has had the displeasure of lining up against some of the best of football’s modern era.

Having played against the likes of Real Madrid’s legendary duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, there is certainly no shortage of talent that Spain’s go-to man in midfield could pick from when naming his toughest opponents.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri holds the record for the most passes completed in a singular Premier League game (178/188).

Recently, the engine room lynchpin, who is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, was asked which player he has found most difficult to face by a reporter in his native Spain, and he snubbed the aforementioned pair.

“Who is the player you never like to face? The one you say, ‘This guy can decide the match at any time’ or either dominates you in the midfield.”

After slight hesitation, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner opted for whom many believe is the greatest player to ever grace the turf in Messi, widely regarded as one of the best passers in the history of the beautiful game. From a Premier League perspective, Madrid-born Rodri picked his domestic rival Salah, 32, and highlighted how difficult the electric winger is to contain on his home soil, Anfield.

“In his time, it was Leo [Lionel Messi]. In the Premier League, I would say [Mohamed] Salah, probably in his prime. Especially when you go to Anfield, it’s like a knife, he is very difficult to play against.”

The Liverpool ace, who is among the top foreign goalscorers in Premier League history, has enjoyed contributing to goals against Pep Guardiola and his entourage – notching 11 goals and providing a further 11 assists in 21 appearances against the reigning Premier League champions.

Rodri and Salah, in particular, have locked horns on 13 different occasions – with the former reigning victorious in five of their affairs. A draw has been the outcome the same number of times, while he has lost three of those games.

Against the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who now plies his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS, they have met on eight instances – largely during his time in Spain for Atletico Madrid and Villarreal – winning just once. The Argentine has won five of their contests and drew two of them.

