Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to reports. The Spaniard was hauled off in the first half of Manchester City's clash with Arsenal over the weekend after a seemingly innocuous collision with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Rodri went down clutching his knee but was able to walk gingerly off unassisted, providing City fans with some hope. However, the latest update appears to confirm the worst possible scenario for Pep Guardiola and the City faithful, with the 27-year-old becoming the latest victim of the ACL curse that has spread across English football over the last 12 months.

Rodri ACL Injury Confirmed

The defender is expected to miss the rest of the season

Confirmation of Rodri's injury status came from ESPN, who stated that the Ballon d'Or contender suffered a tear in his right ACL, meaning that he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Just hours before the announcement, some reports in Spain had claimed that there was optimism from the player's camp that the knock would not be a serious one, but that has since been debunked.

The news also confirms the inclinations that had already been given by football injury experts 'Physio Scout,' who explained why they predicted this very diagnosis:

"Via video analysis, we believe it's an ACL tear (+/- meniscus injury), as right knee shifts into knee valgus, direction change and a slight tibia bone shift. est case here is that it's just a meniscus injury, but the injury did not look good. Hopefully, he avoids an ACL injury at all costs here."

Unfortunately for the anchorman, the injury appears to be as serious as predicted, which means Pep Guardiola's side will have to battle through the remainder of the campaign without their talismanic midfielder.

ACL Injury Recovery Time

An injury of this magnitude can take up to a year to heal

According to the NHS, the expected recovery period for an ACL tear can be up to 12 months should surgery be required. Furthermore, their recommendation suggests that a person suffering with the injury should not take part in contact sports or in sports that have a lot of emphasis on changing direction for at least six months.

One man who knows all about this sort of setback is one of Rodri's opponents on the day, Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman was ruled out for the majority of last season with a similar injury, sustaining it on the opening day of the campaign. The former Ajx man returned in the season finale at the Emirates. This meant that he was out of competitive action for a little over nine months, giving Rodri some hope of a speedier recovery than suggested.