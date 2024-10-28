Manchester City midfielder Rodri has become the first Spaniard since 1960 to win the Ballon d'Or. The midfielder, who has been out of action with an ACL injury since his side's 2-2 draw with Arsenal earlier this season, was crowned 2024's World Player of the Year after beating the likes of Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

The 28-year-old was crucial for both club and country over the last 12 months, aiding City in securing a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title and serving as a key figure in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. His crowning on Monday night makes Rodri the first Spanish player since Luis Suarez to claim the prestigious trophy.

Rodri Overcomes the Odds to win Ballon d'Or

The Spanish international is the first non-attacker to win the title since Luka Modric

While the Ballon d'Or has often been awarded to players with the most impressive stats from teams that have achieved the most collectively, Rodri’s importance for both City and Spain goes beyond what can be captured on paper. The anchorman has become the most crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s set-up, with the Premier League champions losing just once in the last 12 months when Rodri has appeared in the starting XI. The same is true for his national team, where the midfielder's unbeaten run stretches over 500 days.

Speaking after being crowned champion, the 28-year-old paid tribute to his teammates for helping him win the award, as translated by the Mirror:

"I don't want to forget my team-mates. Manchester City thank you, you're so special, I know I wouldn't be here without you. For me they are the best club in the world. I'd like to thank the national team and Luis (de la Fuente) for trusting me for so long. My colleagues with whom I won the Euros, Carvajal, he should've been here with me. Lamine, I know you'll win this award soon. "This is not just a victory for me, but for Spanish football. So many players who didn't win the award, but deserved it, this is a victory of Spanish football."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of 2023, Rodri has lifted twice as many trophies (8) as he has lost games (4) for club and country.

His closest rival, Vinicius Jr, did not attend the ceremony after reportedly finding out he was not going to win the award. Rodri’s victory makes him the first midfielder to claim the Ballon d’Or since Croatian legend Luka Modric in 2018 and the first defensively-minded player to do so since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

The 28-year-old’s win also continues the recent trend of Ballon d’Or recipients having played in either a Champions League or an international tournament final, a pattern seen in nine of the past 13 years.

