Leeds United have received a ‘boost’ over the return to fitness of both Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are currently fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and new manager Javi Gracia will surely be grateful to see two of his star attackers come back from injury.

Leeds United news – Rodrigo and Sinisterra

Rodrigo has arguably been Leeds’ standout performer this season, racking up 14 goal contributions in his 23 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Spain international was ruled out of action for around six weeks when he picked up an ankle injury in the FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley at the end of January.

Sinisterra, on the other hand, has had a frustrating campaign since arriving from Feyenoord for £21 million in the summer.

The 23-year-old has sustained several niggling fitness complaints during his short time in west Yorkshire and was forced off the field of play after just eight minutes when Leeds held Manchester United to a draw last month.

Yet both Rodrigo and Sinisterra came off the substitute’s bench against Brighton last time out, marking their return to fitness.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

When asked if Rodrigo and Sinisterra could inspire a surge up the Premier League standings, Jones told GMS that he’s ‘not sure’ if that will be the case.

He said: “I’m honestly not sure. Javi Gracia’s clearly trying to have more of an eye on attack and creating chances, I'm still not wholly convinced it's going to come, though.

“Bamford is trying to produce some magic for them, and the return of Sinisterra and Rodrigo is obviously a boost, and it increases the chances of somebody being able to take one of these chances.

“But I still think we're quite a long way from saying that Leeds are convincing enough that they're going to stay up.”

Can Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League?

Leeds are sitting inside the bottom three at this moment in time, but they are still well within touching distance of the pack just above them.

In fact, there is only a handful of points separating the bottom nine teams in the division, and it is shaping up to be one of the tensest fights for survival in recent years.

Gracia will be hoping that Rodrigo, in particular, who cost £26 million, can get back to his best and fire Leeds to safety over the coming weeks and months.