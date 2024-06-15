Highlights Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to Son Heung-min for making a racial joke about his appearance.

The midfielder's comments were widely condemned, leading to an apology on social media.

Son has previously faced racial discrimination and has spoken out about it in the past.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to teammate Son Heung-min for comments the midfielder made in an interview on Uruguayan television.

The interview, which was broadcast on free to air television channel Canal 10, included footage of Bentancur, who joined Spurs in 2022, using a racial joke about the South Korean international's appearance.

Following a negative reaction online about the remarks, the 26-year-old has now taken to social media to express his regret for making the comments and labeled the incident as 'just a bad joke.'

Related Vinicius Jr Releases Statement About Jailed Racist Abusers The incident in question took place in a game between Valencia and Real Madrid back in 2023

Bentancur Apologises for Son

The midfielder used a racial slur whilst joking about Son's appearance

During a segment on programme Por La Camiseta ahead of the Copa America, Bentancur was asked by interviewer Rafa Cotelo if he could take him one of the Uruguay international's match worn shirts.

In response, the former Juventus man offered up a shirt that used to belong to his skipper, which was then followed by a joke about Son looking the same as others of the same ethnicity:

"Sonny's? It could be Sonny’s cousin too. They all look the same."

The response to the viral footage has been widely condemned, with many criticising the contents of the remark. In the hours that followed, the midfielder issued a response via his Instagram asking for forgiveness. As of now, there has been no public response from Son regarding the remarks.

"Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! "You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!"

Son's Previous Response to Racial Abuse

The forward has previously spoken about the challenges he faces

The Tottenham captain, who is one of his country's most recognisable names, is no stranger to having to deal with racial discrimination. The 31-year-old was subject to horrific abuse in 2023 in which Son had to give a statement to the Metropolitan police and led to a Crystal Palace fan receiving a three-year football ban.

The forward has often remained tight-lipped about his experiences. However, he has revealed in the past that he is been a victim on multiple occasions and that stopping the problem is difficult and that the solution is to try and not react. In a press conference in 2019, Son stated:

"I’ve had racism since playing in England. I think the best reaction is don’t react to anything. "We’re playing football as a human. It doesn’t matter which country you come from. We play one sport. We should protect the players who get racism and fight together. I think that’s most important. "We’re not talking about these things [in the dressing room] because if you ask the players, maybe they don’t want to talk about it."