Tottenham Hotspur are set to appeal the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's suspension after the FA confirmed that the Uruguayan midfielder would be banned for seven games, according to Matt Law of The Telegraph.

Back in September, the FA charged Bentancur over a remark he made regarding Heung-min Son. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the FA had opted to issue Bentancur a seven-game domestic ban, meaning he would be unavailable until late December.

Bentancur is set to miss crucial fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, but he will be able to play in the Europa League due to his suspension only being for domestic competitions. The former Juventus man will be able to return on Boxing Day, when Spurs face Nottingham Forest away from home.

The Telegraph reporter Law has now reported that Tottenham are set to appeal the length of ban given by the FA for Bentancur. Spurs won't be appealing the guilty verdict, but they are set to challenge the length of ban which exceeded the minimum six games applied by the FA for racial abuse.

Law claims that the severity of the ban has shocked rival clubs who felt that the north London club have been made an example of. The report adds that Bentancur's suspension is unlikely to be reduced below the minimum of six games.

After the incident, Bentancur apologised to his Tottenham team-mate in a social media post, reiterating that he 'loves' him and would never do anything to purposely disrespect or hurt him...

"Sonny brother. I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke. You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!"

In response, Son confirmed that he had spoken to Bentancur, suggesting that the Uruguayan midfielder would never mean to intentionally say something offensive. The South Korean international said that they are brothers and nothing has changed in terms of their relationship.