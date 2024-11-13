Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to miss seven games due to suspension, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

Bentancur was charged by the FA back in September after allegedly using a racial slut about Tottenham team-mate Heung-min Son. The FA confirmed that Bentancur has been charged with an 'alleged breach of FA rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview'.

The South American star has been playing for Spurs since the incident as he awaits his punishment, and according to insider O Keefe, it looks as though Bentancur will be banned for seven games...

"Rodrigo Bentancur will be hit with a domestic ban of 7 games by The FA."

Bentancur's ban could last until the end of 2024 based on the fixtures currently scheduled until then. The Uruguayan featured for Tottenham against Ipswich at the weekend, scoring in the defeat, but that could be his last game for the club for over a month.

MailOnline's Sami Mokbel later also reported the news, again suggesting that it is likely to be a seven-game ban for Bentancur. The respected reporter adds that the FA are expected to confirm his suspension soon.

Bentancur, who earns £100k-a-week at Hotspur Way, did previously apologise to Son, but the FA decided to take action. The midfielder said...

"Sonny brother. I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke. You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!"

Son responded to Bentancur's apology, handling the situation gracefully as he insists nothing has changed between the two players. The South Korean international addressed the fact that Bentancur made a mistake, but the duo have spoken and an apology was given...

"I've spoken with Lolo [Bentancur]. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all."

If Bentancur's suspension takes place with immediate effect, then next game he will be available for his on Boxing Day against Nottingham Forest. Given he's going to be lacking in match fitness, it won't be a surprise if we don't see the former Juventus man until January 2025.