Rodrigo De Paul is now firmly a household name after his performances at the 2022 World Cup.

The midfielder played a key role in Argentina's triumph, forging a fantastic midfield partnership with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

De Paul is now a hero in his homeland, although he's not exactly Mr. Popular in certain parts of Spain.

During Atletico Madrid's recent 2-1 victory away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, De Paul was targeted with insults from the home fans.

But did he let the words dished out from the stands get to him? Absolutely not.

Footage of De Paul's on-pitch reaction to the insults from the Vallecano faithful has gone viral on social media - and it's easy to see why.

Numerous Argentina and Atletico Madrid-themed accounts tweeted out the video clip, with near enough all the posts attracting serious numbers.

Check out the footage for yourself...

Video: De Paul's reaction to being insulted by Vallecano fans

Cool as a cucumber from Rodrigo!

He just couldn't wipe the smile off of his face - and even made reference to the aforementioned World Cup triumph with a cheeky trophy lift gesture.

And you can bet that wound up the Vallecano fans trying to insult him!

De Paul nearly experienced 2022 World Cup heartbreak

The industrious midfielder's tournament nearly came to an end just two days before Argentina's quarter-final match against the Netherlands.

De Paul suffered a muscle strain in the build-up, but was determined to play through the pain and put his future participation at the tournament into serious doubt.

However, a conversation with Lionel Messi ultimately proved key in De Paul eventually featuring in the final victory over France.

He told Fox Sports: "I went to Messi’s room and he tells me, ‘don’t play, we’re going to get through the quarterfinals.’ It could have been the last game that I played in a World Cup, if in four years I still don’t get called.

"He told me, ‘I promise I’ll take you to the semi-finals but don’t risk that you’ll most likely be left out’.

"I didn’t know whether to contradict him. It’s very difficult because he doesn’t tell me as a captain, but as a friend or older brother."

Yet another incredible Messi-themed footballing story!