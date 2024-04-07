Highlights Rodrigo Muniz now dreams of playing for Manchester United but the chance to sign him for a bargain price is gone, says GIVEMESPORT sources.

Muniz has turned things around in England's top flight, becoming Fulham's top scorer with 8 goals this season - a drastic value increase.

Fulham will price Muniz at around £50m in the summer transfer window, potential target for Manchester United as they seek a new striker.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, and Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz reportedly considers the Red Devils his dream club. If the Manchester club consider a move to sign the Brazilian forward, then the opportunity to secure him for a bargain price has now gone, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It's been an impressive turnaround for Muniz over the last few months after struggling to make much of an impact at Old Trafford in his first campaign in the Premier League. The 22-year-old moved to the Cottagers in 2021 and enjoyed a season in the Championship with the capital club. After failing to score consistently for Fulham, Muniz signed for Middlesbrough on loan, but he's now flourishing in England's top flight for Marco Silva.

Muniz Won't Come Cheap

Muniz struggled to make too much of an impact for Fulham in the opening stages of the campaign, failing to score in the Premier League before the turn of the year. The Brazilian striker has started to find his feet in 2024, keeping the likes of Carlos Vinicius and Armando Broja out of the side. Sources have told GMS that Muniz could have departed for a minimal fee a few months ago, with clubs such as Gremio and Atletico Mineiro considering a move.

Rodrigo Muniz vs Fulham squad 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 (7) 14th Goals 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 5th xG Per Game 0.53 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.10 4th Correct as of 05/04/2024

Luckily for Muniz, Silva saw something in the young striker that he didn't see in Vinicius so the Cottagers decided to keep the 22-year-old at the club. Muniz has worked hard for his chance and remained patient, and all parties involved are reaping the rewards. His value has risen drastically in the last few months, and sources have confirmed to GMS that Fulham will price him at around £50m if anyone comes knocking during the summer transfer window, with the chance to sign him for a bargain price now gone.

With Anthony Martial out of contract in the summer, it will be interesting to see whether a player like Muniz comes on United's radar.

Muniz Dreams of Man Utd Move

Reports from Spain have suggested that Muniz dreams of playing for Manchester United one day, but our sources have confirmed that the chance to sign him at a bargain basement price has now gone. It's been a sensational few months for Muniz, who has scored eight goals in as many games, becoming the Premier League's top goalscorer in 2024.

If United do consider making a move for the Brazilian, then they might regret not pushing ahead to secure his signature in January. It could be an area the Red Devils look to prioritise, and hearing that it's his dream to represent the Old Trafford outfit could give them an advantage in the race.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored