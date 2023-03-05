Leeds United have missed star forward Rodrigo and his importance this season has ‘gone under the radar’

Leeds United have missed star forward Rodrigo and his importance this season has ‘gone under the radar’, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

The 31-year-old, who earns £100,000-per-week, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury picked up in the Whites’ FA Cup fourth-round victory over Accrington Stanley at the end of January.

Leeds United news – Rodrigo

Rodrigo arrived at Leeds in a £26 million deal from Valencia back in 2020 but initially struggled to find his best form, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 28 appearances throughout his maiden campaign.

And the Spain international’s fortunes got even further last term as he only managed to rack up seven goal contributions in his 34 outings across all competitions.

However, Rodrigo finally began to showcase his true ability in a Leeds shirt this time around after he found the back of the net on 12 occasions in his opening 22 games of the season, setting up a further two strikes along the way.

The versatile attacker’s purple patch was ended during the trip to Accrington, though, with a club statement revealing he was set for a two-month spell on the treatment table.

Leeds won just one game throughout February in Rodrigo’s absence, coming after the dismissal of former manager Jesse Marsch, and his successor Javi Gracia will surely be desperate for the experienced star to regain full fitness.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor believes that the fact Rodrigo has already hit double figures in the top-flight for Leeds has been largely missed.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “It's gone under the radar that Rodrigo hit 10 Premier League goals earlier in the season, he's been a big miss through injury.

“And then you've got players like Jack Harrison, who can definitely chip in with some important goals; both footed; top player.”

What has gone wrong at Leeds?

Leeds have spent around £130 million on new acquisitions over the last couple of transfer windows, but arguably none of their recruits in the final third of the pitch have lived up to expectations.

At present, no one in the west Yorkshire outfit’s first-team squad has even managed half of Rodrigo’s goal tally despite him being out injured for over a month.

Putting the ball in the back of the net is widely regarded as the hardest thing to do in football, but Gracia is going to have to find a solution to Leeds’ issues in front of goal if he is to keep them up.