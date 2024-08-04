Highlights West Ham United are set to sign Fullkrug and Rodriguez, undergoing medicals on Sunday.

Fullkrug impressed at EURO 2024, while Rodriguez brings experience from Real Betis.

No issues anticipated with their signings, with formal announcements expected soon.

West Ham United have had a superb transfer window so far this summer with the arrivals of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme - and they could add to their ranks with the signings of Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez, with the pair reportedly undergoing medicals on Sunday ahead of moves to the London Stadium.

Fullkrug was one of the talking points of EURO 2024 as he starred for Germany on home soil, and his arrival at West Ham is certainly one of the main transfers for the summer after impressing for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and his nation as they reached the quarter-finals. Rodriguez, by contrast, has been at Real Betis for the past five seasons and with his experience on a free transfer, it's incredible recruitment from the Hammers - with Dharmesh Sheth stating that the duo are undergoing medicals.

Sheth: Fullkrug and Rodriguez Medicals 'on Sunday'

The duo are flying in from Europe to sign for the Hammers

The report from Sky Sports' Sheth states that Dortmund striker Fullkrug and former Betis midfielder Rodriguez have been undergoing medicals on Sunday ahead of their moves to West Ham. He wrote:

"Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug & free agent Guido Rodriguez are having medicals today ahead of moves to West Ham United. Travel issues delayed arrivals yesterday. No issues with deals. "All being well, formal announcements could come in the next 24-48 hours."

The double arrival would be a superb addition to Julen Lopetegui's ranks as the Hammers look to qualify for European football next season.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

They've been treated to continental competitions for the past three seasons, with David Moyes masterminding two top-seven finishes in the Premier League in 2020/21 and 2021/22, and despite a rocky campaign in the top-flight the season after, a memorable Europa Conference League win over Fiorentina saw them feature in last season's Europa League - though they were knocked out by eventual finalists Bayer Leverkusen in the quarters.

West Ham's Business Has Been Top Notch

The Hammers have recruited excellently with no real outgoings

West Ham have arguably done the best business in the entire Premier League this summer.

Kilman has added to their ranks in a superb manner, with his appearance record and captaincy at Wolverhampton Wanderers being of great use to former boss Lopetegui in a Hammers side that leaked goals for fun last season, whilst the incoming Summerville will add an attacking prowess that could match Jarrod Bowen's incisive output on the right-hand side, proven by his goalscoring record at Leeds United. Meanwihle, Luis Guilherme has arrived as a relative unknown in European circles from Palmeiras, but with 30 appearances for the Brazilian giants at the age of just 18, there is certainly potential there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Niclas Fullkrug has scored 13 goals in just 21 appearances for Germany.

Only the losses of Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town, Thilo Kehrer to Monaco, Said Benhrahma to Lyon and Flynn Downes to Southampton will be of any importance - but each player has seen an upgrade in their position which only bodes well for the Hammers.

With Fullkrug and Rodriguez set to join the club, there is vast European and international experience coming into their ranks and with continental football off the cards at the London Stadium next season, it's a real chance for the club to potentially reach the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

Related Newcastle to Rival West Ham in Race for Logan Costa West Ham have been linked with Toulouse defender Logan Costa, but so to has one of their Premier League rivals

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-08-24.