Real Madrid star Rodrygo has sent and deleted an angry WhatsApp message after the club's 1-1 La Liga draw with Mallorca. The forward appears to be frustrated by the emergence of the 'BMV' acronym – standing for Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior – which leaves out the 23-year-old.

Over the years, fabled ‘BBC’ and ‘MSN’ frontlines were formed, featuring Los Blancos icons Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. And while it's still early days, following the arrival of Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, a new famous trio could be formed.

There is one issue with this, however. Indeed, 'BMV' elevates the status of three Real Madrid stars, but overlooks the importance of one man. Rodrygo made that abundantly clear in his recent and now-deleted social media post.

Rodrygo Unhappy With 'BMV' Acronym

"We have a quartet of attackers..."

In the club's La Liga opener, it became apparent that Carlo Ancelotti still has plenty of fine-tuning to do, if he wants to get the best out of his Galaticos. The likes of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius all failed to truly fire as Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw away from home.

As it happened, it was Rodrygo who stepped up for the team, bagging the opening goal of the game with a fine strike after just 13 minutes. Seemingly emboldened by his contribution, the Brazilian posted a WhatsApp message after the game criticising the 'BMV' acronym:

“Hi guys, yesterday the result was not what we wanted. In La Liga every point makes the difference in the end. I'm happy with the goal and with the growth of the team. Last week they talked about the trio of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they are going to have to add the R of Rodrygo to that acronym. "We have a quartet of attackers and the rest of the team. They all have their importance in the games and will show their value in the different competitions in which we participate. The week will be full of hard work until our next match at the Bernabeu.”

Why Rodrygo Deleted the Message

Fears of causing too much "controversy"

The message was later deleted by Rodrygo as it did not appear to go down particularly well. The Athletic's Real Madrid reporter Mario Cortegana confirmed that the message was genuine and expressed sympathy for the player's position, writing: " I think it's right and I understand why he is claiming the team and especially himself after being left out of the trident; anyone would feel the same way." But he went on to say that it had been "deleted after some controversy".

Per Goal, the South American’s representatives advised that it be taken down as they are eager to avoid upsetting squad harmony in the Spanish capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Behind only Real Madrid legend Raul, Rodrygo is the second youngest player to ever score a hat-trick in the Champions League, bagging three vs Galatasaray aged 18 years and 301 days old.

For all the excitement over the arrival of Mbappe, there have been some concerns about the Frenchman unbalancing a front line which had just fired Madrid to a league and Champions League double last term. Not only does it leave Ancelotti with an abundance of players who prefer to play on the left flank, but it may also sideline the importance of his teammates, such as Rodrygo.

While we are only one league game into the new season – after Mbappe's exiting UEFA Super Cup debut – it seems some of these issues have already come to the fore during and following the 1-1 draw with Mallorca. It remains to be seen if these are just teething pains or the beginnings of genuine long-term squad-balance problems.