Highlights Rodrygo has responded to rumours linking him with a move away from Real Madrid

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs linked with the Brazil international

The player won his second UEFA Champions League trophy with Los Blancos on Saturday night

Rodrygo has made his stance on a possible exit from Real Madrid abundantly clear following their UEFA Champions League triumph over Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday night, amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior in the second-half set Los Blancos on their way to an unprecedented 15th Champions League title. No European club is close to matching that feat, with AC Milan the next most decorated team in the competition with seven honours, closely followed by Liverpool and Bayern Munich on six.

Rodrygo, described as 'special' by Ancelotti, has been at Real Madrid since 2019 following a move from Brazilian outfit Santos. Throughout his five years in Spain so far, he has scored 54 goals and registered 41 assists in over 200 appearances across all competitions.

Rodrygo responds to exit rumours

Liverpool and Man City have been linked

The 23-year-old’s future has been at the centre of speculation in recent months due to the highly anticipated arrivals of Kylian Mbappe, as well as Rodrygo’s compatriot and 17-year-old wonderkid, Endrick.

Liverpool have been linked with Rodrygo for quite some time, while Spanish outlet MARCA recently tipped Manchester City as a potential destination for the player, should he depart the Bernabeu. However, it seems it is the Brazilian’s desire to move absolutely nowhere as he basks in yet more success with Real Madrid.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported Rodrygo intends to stay put in Spain and honour the contract extension he signed only last November. On Saturday, in the aftermath of the team’s victory in London, he addressed the rumours once more.

Rodrygo told reporters:

“This week some media said about bids, clubs, interest… I don’t know anything about it and I’m not interested. Even if there are proposals, I have no idea about that… I’m staying. I’m happy here. How can I leave Real Madrid?”

Mbappe to complete Real Madrid move

In what has been Europe’s worst kept secret, Kylian Mbappe has, according to reports, finally completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. The France international has long been primed for a move to the Bernabeu and it is now, at long last, about to happen.

Mbappe is out of contract at PSG this summer and will complete a free transfer to Real Madrid. Romano reported on Sunday that the deal has now been signed and completed, with the La Liga giants set to unveil the superstar as early as next week.

Romano claims that the player’s decision was made as early as February, when it became clear he would not be extending his stay in Paris. There had been tentative links to Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man City, but Real Madrid was always the expected destination for Mbappe.