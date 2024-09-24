Before the upcoming UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in November, many seem to be writing off the former heavyweight champion into the sunset even before the cage door closes. Miocic, though, will have his chance to shut the doubters up once and for all in less than two months.

Miocic is widely regarded as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time, but has been on the shelf for over three years. At UFC 309 he is trying to do what no fighter in history has done, which is hand Jones his first career loss not by disqualification. The famed UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, for one isn’t counting out Miocic as explained on a recent MMA episode on his podcast.

Joe Rogan Defends Stipe Miocic

Miocic didn’t become champion by accident

Miocic (20-4, 15 KOs) has never lost two straight fights in his more than 10-year career as a professional fighter. That stat is even more impressive when you consider he’s in the most dangerous division in the sport. Taking one clean shot at the dome - as seen in his last fight against Francis Ngannou - can do horrific amounts of damage. Fortunately, Miocic’s chin will be at full capacity when he faces Jones in mid-November.

On Joe Rogan’s podcast, the longtime combat sports pundit said that he believes the former champion is being severely underestimated against an opponent who is coming off multiple surgeries:

"Here’s the thing, everyone’s sleeping on Stipe."

"Here’s the thing about heavyweights," Rogan said. "Heavyweights mature later – George Foreman won the heavyweight title at 45-years old. … My point is that I think heavyweight fights, because there’s not as much movement, there’s a different thing. The body matures later. It takes– they’re just bigger human beings. I can see a guy that’s in his 40s and is still elite."

Stipe Miocic Last Fought at UFC 260 Back in March 2021

Stipe Miocic’s inactivity is a blessing in disguise

Rogan expertly added that being away from fighting has rejuvenated Miocic’s confidence to take a punch ahead of the massive UFC 309 showdown at Madison Square Garden:

“And we haven’t seen Stipe since he got knocked out in March 2021. … and that’s a long time without any head injuries. … it’s a long time without getting beat up.”

Rogan’s guest, UFC welterweight champion and ESPN analyst Belal Muhammad, contributed to the conversation by talking about Miocic focusing on Jones and Jones only for a lengthy period of time because of last November’s setback:

“You don’t know if he comes with a different version of himself. What if he’s been working on some stuff. He probably knew he was fighting Jon Jones for the last year and a half."

"I'm just studying one guy for the last year and a half, just focused on him. It changes alot of stuff."

Jones and Miocic were supposed to fight one year earlier, but ‘Bones’ was forced to pull out due to a torn pectoral muscle while training for his first heavyweight defense. Though many have criticized Jones’ inactivity, pound-for-pound ranking and for not taking a fight against interim champion, Tom Aspinall, Jones has ignored the vitriol ahead of his big dust up with Miocic.