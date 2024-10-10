Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from the game, and it hasn't taken his long-time rival and friend, Roger Federer, long to react to the groundbreaking news.

In an emotional video posted across his social media channels on Thursday the 10th of October, the 38-year-old said it was the right time to hang up his racket after being plagued by injury issues in recent years, including a foot injury in 2021 that caused him to miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and a hip injury that saw him miss virtually the whole of 2023.

Nadal says he intends to play in one final tournament, representing Spain in the Davis Cup on home soil in Malaga, before retiring from the sport for good. In a video on X, he said: “Hello everyone, I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004."

The two shared a huge rivalry with each other throughout the years

Roger Federer, Nadal’s greatest rival throughout his career, posted his reaction with a comment on the Spaniard's Instagram post, saying: “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”

Rafael Nadal's Incredible Career

He won 22 Grand Slams in his career, with 14 of them coming at Roland Garros

Nadal leaves the sport as one of its true greats, with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, which is second on the all-time list behind Novak Djokovic’s 24. Nadal became known as the “King of Clay”, due to his dominance on the surface, with his 14 French Open wins, a record that is likely never to be beaten. Nadal won every French Open final he reached, and only lost 51 times on clay in his entire career, with an incredible 50 consecutive set win streak on the surface, which is the longest in the sport’s history.

Nadal also won Wimbledon and the Australian Open twice each and the US Open four times, as well as the Davis Cup five times. As he said in the video, the Davis Cup was his first taste of success as a professional player, having won the tournament with Spain in Seville in 2004. Nadal was also responsible for an extraordinary 32-match winning streak between May and July 2008, which ended in defeat to Djokovic in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam results Grand Slam Best result Australian Open W (2009, 2022) French Open W (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) Wimbledon W (2008, 2010) US Open W (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

A Davis Cup triumph would be a fitting end to Nadal’s career, and Spain are up against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on the 19th of November at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, with a possible semi-final against either Germany or the United States lined-up on the 22nd of November should Spain go through. The Davis Cup final is on the 24th of November, with Italy, Argentina, the USA and Australia on the other side of the draw.