Highlights NFL's ultimate goal: annual revenue target of $25 billion by 2027.

League is pushing for an 18-game regular season to boost profits.

Concerns about player safety are overshadowed by financial gain.

The often-quoted phrase less is more generally holds true, but not in relation to the NFL.

Whether fans or players want it, the league will eventually have an 18-game regular season. At this week’s Spring League Meeting, New York Giants owner John Mara addressed the possibility in a surprisingly negative way (via Jeremy Fowler):

I can’t say I’m necessarily crazy about extending the season.

There are a few public relations hurdles to jump in order to get there, which is why commissioner Roger Goodell sounds like a politician every time he’s asked about the possibility. We’ll break down the potential roadblocks and why they won’t stand a chance at stopping an 18-game regular season.

Why an 18 Game Schedule is Inevitable

The answer to all your questions is money

In 2010, the commissioner loudly declared an annual revenue target of $25 billion by 2027. That seemed like an extremely aggressive goal at the time. After raking in approximately $20 billion in 2023, it still appears very ambitious. Nevertheless, nothing will stop the owners from pulling in enough money to buy their own planets.

Adding another regular season game to the schedule is the fastest way to reach their goal. TV networks, advertisers, and fans will have to fork out at least five percent more based on the extra game. The league just has to push past the PR nightmare of player safety, which is why they are all toeing it like the party line:

Goodell: The key thing for us is looking at making sure we continue to do the things that make our game safer. Seventeen games is a long season, so we want to make sure we look at that and make sure that we continue the safety efforts. Mara: I worry more about player fatigue and wear and tear on the players moving forward. That’s one of the reasons why we have to have the discussion with (the players union).

They can preach about safety all they want, but clearly, money trumps safety in their minds 100 times out of 100. This past season, a record-breaking 66 quarterbacks started games, mostly due to injury. Meanwhile, contenders lost key pieces at other positions at a ridiculous rate. At some point, losing so many star players has to affect the quality of the game.

To feed their greed, the league has constructed a straw man argument as to why there should be 18 games, as stated by Goodell:

We would do it in the context of reducing the number of preseason games. We think that's a good trade: less preseason games and more regular-season games. I think most anybody would think that was beneficial.

That rationale is actually irrelevant with regard to the quality of the regular season or player safety. No one cares about preseason because most of the starters don’t play and therefore don't get hurt. It's a false equivalency. The beauty of the NFL, unlike the NBA or NHL, was the scarcity.

Every single game played means so much because there aren’t that many. When you keep adding games, that inevitably waters it down, especially if half the players are out due to injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 19 percent of starting quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries in 2023.

More football isn’t exactly grounds for rioting, but the slow deterioration of the NFL’s perfection is disappointing. At least if they add another bye week to the 18-game schedule, there’d be a holiday (President’s Day) following Super Bowl Sunday. We’d get to enjoy a “Purge-esque” Sunday night each year!

