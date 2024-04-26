Highlights Roger Goodell favors an 18-game NFL schedule over the current 17-game format.

The proposed schedule includes two preseason games and extends the calendar by one week.

Goodell emphasizes a better quality schedule structure to please fans.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was a guest on The Pat McAfee show during the 2024 NFL Draft, he shared his vision for the league's future, including his ideal schedule format.

I think we're good at 17 now... but I don't think we need three preseason games. I don't buy it... I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game.

McAfee joked with Goodell about fans paying the full price of a ticket for a preseason game, to which the commissioner responded about his intention to lower those prices. Goodell went on to expand his thoughts on why replacing a preseason game with a regular season game would work for everyone.

An 18-game schedule is the future of the NFL

Goodell's statement comes a few weeks after the league instituted a few major rules changes at the annual league meetings, including a new kickoff format and the ban on swivel hip drop tackle. The commissioner's new vision for an expanded schedule would look like this:

Two preseason games

18 regular season games

Season calendar extended by one week

Super Bowl Sunday lands on a three-day weekend

Holiday the day after the Super Bowl (Presidents Day)

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The 2020 CBA allowed for an expansion of the 2021 regular season to 17 games.

Goodell expressed that he was trying to look at a better season structure that will bring increased quality without changing the game too much.

An expanded schedule also means an extra game at full speed for starters, which may draw the ire of some players, but that also means an extra regular season game paycheck. Goodell discussed how he looks to satisfy fans by playing games on holidays as well:

I think we've looked for those opportunities to make an event out of it... I don't ask permission for that. We go where the fans are.

It's usually difficult to hear the commissioner over a chorus of boos, but his pitch for the new schedule concept received plenty of cheers from the crowd in attendance for the Pat McAfee Show. Those same fans will soon be spoiled with more football on the horizon.

Now, the only question is, how will they determine matchups for the extra game?

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.