Fittingly enough, at the NFL meetings this week in Nashville, commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing a potentially exciting event coming to Tennessee's capital.

With construction on a new stadium continuing for the Tennessee Titans and not expected to be complete until early 2027, there is a chance that it could be a future host for a Super Bowl.

For a city that recently hosted the NFL Draft (and with major success to boot), this is a great way to show off the Music City on a national (and international) stage once again.

Speaking about the plans for the new Nissan Stadium, Goodell said to the Titans' website on Wednesday:

I think the stadium is going to be amazing. We know the passion of the fans here ----- we experienced the draft here. I think a Super Bowl would be very successful. But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium. It was great to see the stadium, and what they envision. We'd seen plans before, but you see it come to life a bit more.

However, there is a little bit of a caveat to this. In order for the NFL to consider a stadium to host a Super Bowl, it would have to be in operation for at least two full NFL seasons. Knowing that, if the completion of construction stays on its current path, then the new stadium wouldn't be able to host the Big Game until February 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The current rendition of Nissan Stadium has been in use since 1999, when the Titans adopted their current nickname. Nashville also hosted the NFL Draft in 2019, which drew more than 600,000 fans to the Music City, according to the NFL's Football Operations page.

So what are the hopes for Nashville's new digs? Let's take a deeper look...

Super Bowl Potentially Coming to Nashville?

If all goes well, construction on the new Nissan Stadium could allow Music City to host the Big Game in a few years.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Construction on the new stadium began just a few months ago, with the planned location close to the current edition of Nissan Stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Now, there is plenty of optimism building around the idea of the new stadium. With a target date of completion set for February 2027, that means the first chance could be for Super Bowl 63.

Upcoming Super Bowl Host Sites 2025 (59) Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans 2026 (60) Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 2027 (61) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA 2028 (62) Currently TBD 2029 (63) Potentially New Nissan Stadium?

The next three Super Bowl locations include stops in New Orleans, Santa Clara, California, and Inglewood, California. The location for Super Bowl 62 in 2028 has not been announced yet, and 2029 is the open door once construction is complete on the new Nissan Stadium.

While the plan for the new Nissan Stadium only includes a 60,000 maximum seating limit, that number would be just slightly below the average attendance for the more recent Super Bowls

61,629 fans attended Super Bowl 58 this past February

Over 62,000 attended Super Bowl 54 in Miami back in 2020

There is plenty of hope surrounding the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee. And with the buzz of NFL meetings in town, the dream of hosting a Super Bowl may very well soon become a reality.

Source: Tennessee Titans