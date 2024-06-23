Highlights Roger Goodell bashed the NFL Network's quality of live game telecasts compared to those of the league's partner networks.

The comments came during the lawsuit concerning NFL's Sunday Ticket package.

The league could be forced to pay more than $20 billion in damages if it loses the civil case.

The NFL has long been a gold mine for television networks. But when it comes to airing games on their own waves, the commissioner believes his league simply wasn't up to snuff.

When speaking on the stand last week as part of the notable trial concerning the NFL's Sunday Ticket package, Roger Goodell blasted the quality of NFL Network's live game production, saying it -- according to the New York Post's Bradley Locker -- wasn't up to par when compared to that of FOX and CBS.

I had my own opinion that our production was below [the] standards that the [other] networks had set. We had not met that standard.

After exclusively handling "Thursday Night Football" from 2006-2013, NFL Network has seen a major reduction in live broadcast opportunities. Last season, they aired late-year Saturday games, including the Minnesota Vikings-Cincinnati Bengals overtime contest and the New England Patriots' victory over the Denver Broncos in what was Russell Wilson's final Mile High City start.

The only games NFL Network is projected to carry in 2024 are the league's international series matchups, minus a high-priced Week 1 battle in Brazil.

This Is A Potentially Monumental Lawsuit

The NFL could be forced to pay $21 billion in damages

The Sunday Ticket lawsuit centers around the NFL conspiring with its broadcast partners to both increase prices for the package -- a violation of antitrust law -- and keep the number of overall subscriptions low, forcing those who don't pay the massive charge for the service to watch local telecasts.

Defense lawyer Beth Wilkinson shockingly argued the latter aspect in defense of the league's practices, attributing the high price for Sunday Ticket as a necessity to counter-act costs networks have paid for notable analysts -- Tony Romo and Tom Brady, among others -- to grace their broadcast booths.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady will make more money in his 10-year FOX contract ($375 million) than he did across his 23-season playing career ($333 million)

As part of her opening statement, prosecuting attorney Amanda Bonn displayed a term sheet from FOX Sports essentially commanding the NFL to keep the package's price above approximately $294 per season. Bonn also showed an email revealing ESPN offered to provide the product for $70 per season and offer a team-based alternative in 2022, but the league rejected the company's proposal.

If the NFL ends up losing the lawsuit, your wallet will be singing a happy tune. But that reality doesn't seem destined to arrive in time for the year ahead. If you want to subscribe to Sunday Ticket for the 2024 campaign, you'll have to cough up $499.

