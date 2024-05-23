Highlights Progress is being made for Tom Brady to own a piece of the Raiders, but issues remain.

Tom Brady had a long, historic career in the NFL, and he's become the default answer when debates about the best player of all time rise up.

Since his playing career ended, he's been a busy man. From his future broadcasting career, to his recent Netflix roast, and now his fight to have a stake in the ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's been a long fight for Brady to earn his piece of the franchise, and although it doesn't seem to be coming to a conclusion anytime soon, Roger Goodell mentioned that progress has been made during his news conference at the Spring Meetings in Nashville:

Brady has been trying to get his stake in the franchise for some time now, as well as balancing his broadcasting career with Fox, which is set to begin in the 2024 season. Although things seem to be heading in the right direction, Rapoport suggests that issues still remain.

Issues Still Stand In the Way of Brady's Potential Ownership

Finances and a potential conflict of interest have held up an official vote

Brady, the Raiders, and the league have been trying to figure this out for quite some time now. It was initially reported back in May 2023 that Brady and Raiders' owner Mark Davis had agreed to a deal in which Brady would become part of the Raiders' ownership group.

We're now a full year removed from that report, and the league has yet to officially vote on it.

As of now, the exact financial ramifications of the agreement between Brady and Davis aren't known. Notably, last year the league voted against giving equity to employees, something Davis didn't agree with. It's believed that the agreement between the two has to do with equity, so that could be a potential hurdle, which could have caused the ordeal to go on as long as it has.

Another concern is a potential conflict of interest on the league's hands. It's well known at this point that Brady is going to be joining Fox's #1 broadcast team this fall, meaning he'll be covering the biggest games of the week throughout the year.

As a broadcaster, he would be getting a lot of info about the teams he'd be covering, a lot of which is classified in the sense that it wouldn't be given to anyone else outside the team who wasn't a broadcaster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady's deal with Fox will make him the highest-paid NFL broadcaster, at $375 million over 10 years. The second highest-paid broadcaster is now Tony Romo, who is making $180 million to call games for CBS.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams around the NFL don't like the sound of that idea:

There are some teams, I've talked to them, that are vehemently opposed to Tom Brady being an equity partner, being a part owner of a team and broadcasting games... They simply don't want to have it, they're not going to let him into production meetings, they don't want somebody on talking about their team who's owner of another team.

It's a valid concern. There hasn't been an instance yet in which a television broadcaster has been an owner of a team at the same time, and that fact could be part of the reason why the league hasn't voted on Brady's potential ownership. If most NFL teams see this as a conflict of interest, it could be very hard to push the deal through, as of now.

Now, as Rapoport reported, progress has been made. These two hurdles have stood in the way for quite some time now, but only time will tell if Brady gets his wish to be a minority owner of the franchise.

