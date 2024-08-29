Leeds United remain interested in signing Freiburg and Hungary ace Roland Sallai ahead of the transfer deadline, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are anticipating a busy end to summer business on Friday, with ‘many movements’ expected at Elland Road before the window slams shut.

According to Romano, Leeds are considering several names in their winger search alongside Sallai as they look to acquire another wide attacker following the arrivals of Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani.

Solomon became Daniel Farke’s latest acquisition this week after the Israel international put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka could soon become Farke’s seventh signing of the summer, as the 25-year-old is set to fly to Leeds for his medical today.

Tanaka is understood to be a cheaper option than both Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic and reportedly has a release clause of just £2.65million.

Whites Expect ‘Movements’ Before Deadline

Elland Road will be busy in the final hours of the window

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Leeds are expecting ‘many movements’ before the transfer window slams shut on Friday evening:

“I think they will be busy for sure. There will be many movements, Sallai could be a possibility. “But again, there are several names being considered, and I'm sure Leeds will be one of the busy clubs in the final hours.”

The Whites are yet to make a blockbuster signing this summer, despite raking in around £100million from the sales of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara.

Freiburg ace Sallai remains in contention to bolster Daniel Farke’s attacking options, despite Leeds welcoming two attackers in the past week.

The lightning-fast 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga outfit and is reportedly ‘open’ to a new challenge this summer.

Since joining Freiburg in 2018 from APOEL Nicosia, Sallai has made 162 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 23 assists.

Last season, the Hungary international registered five goal contributions in a difficult season for the German club, who finished just 10th in the Bundesliga.

Roland Sallai Freiburg Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 3 2 Europa League 9 4 1 DFB-Pokal 1 1 1

Leeds ‘in the Mix’ for Danny Ings

Deemed surplus to requirements at West Ham

Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing West Ham United striker Danny Ings before the transfer deadline, journalist Darren Witcoop has reported.

The Whites were name-dropped among several sides keeping an eye on Ings, who is looking to depart the London Stadium this week after struggling for playing time last season.

The former Southampton and Liverpool striker has entered the final year of his contract at West Ham, and reports have indicated the East London outfit could even consider terminating his current deal.

Leeds, alongside Burnley, have been named as potential destinations for Ings, who made just three league starts in a West Ham shirt under David Moyes last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.