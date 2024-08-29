Leeds United are targeting a move for SC Freiburg and Hungary star Roland Sallai in the late stages of the summer transfer window, with the player "open" to making an Elland Road move happen, as exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

Sallai, 27, has turned out over 100 times in the Bundesliga for Freiburg since his arrival from Cypriot side APOEL in 2018, and is reportedly open to taking on a new challenge this summer after several years in Germany.

Leeds United have added two new reinforcements to their attack already in the past few weeks, welcoming Tottenham wide-man Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani from Almeria, but are looking for a blockbuster transfer to gear up their promotion aspirations, having raked in over £100m in sale fees following the departures of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his Freiburg deal, and Ben Jacobs reports that he is open to making a Leeds swap.

Roland Sallai SC Freiburg stats (all comps) Appearances 162 Goals 27 Assists 23

Sallai "Open" to Elland Road Transfer

The Hungarian is a target for Leeds United

With Leeds United having been hit with several big departures going into the 24/25 season, the Lilywhites will be hoping to right last season's wrongs and make it back to the Premier League. The onus has been on the Elland Road outfit to use some of the £100m+ recouped from their star sales to re-equip the squad for a promotion push.

The likes of Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani have arrived in the space of the last week to bolster the flanks, but manager Daniel Farke has his sights set on Hungary star Roland Sallai before the window shuts on Friday evening.

Related Leeds United Interested in Signing Lightning-Fast Forward Leeds are anticipating a busy end to summer business on Friday.

The 27-year-old has entered into the final year remaining on his current contract with SC Freiburg, with whom he finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT of Sallai's willingness to head to Yorkshire:

"Roland Sallai is another player that Leeds ave already made a direct enquiry for, to Freiburg. The fee is likely to be in excess of £8m, all in, including add-ons. And there's no agreement yet, but it's understood that the player would be open to the move."

Tanaka Expected to Join Leeds

The Dusseldorf star is likely England-bound

With Farke continuing to make moves in the market before Friday's window closure, another name has cropped up in his list of likely signings, that being of Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The Japan international played a key role for the German side in their promotion hunt last season, where they narrowly losing out on penalties to VFL Bochum in a play-off scrap, and is wanted by Farke to inject a dose of creativity into the Leeds midfield.

The 25-year-old made 30 Bundesliga 2 appearances last term for Dusseldorf, finding the back of the net on seven occasions and laying on a further four assists for his side.

According to Rheinische Post, personal terms have already been agreed between Leeds and Tanaka, with a final few detials still to be ironed out before he makes his way to the Championship.

He looks set to be joined at Elland Road by Isaac Schmidt, with the Yorkshire outfit said to be "very close" to bringing the St Gallen full-back to the club.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt.