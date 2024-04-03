Highlights The Cavaliers' bench unit has anchored the team through a multitude of injuries, outperforming their expectations when the starters have been absent.

Cleveland's reserves has displayed an ability to elevate their play when push comes to shove, boding well for a potential playoff run this spring.

Cleveland's bench players bring unique skills, offering versatility and depth to adapt to various lineups effectively.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, though currently third in the Eastern Conference, have seen a season full of injuries. Through these injuries, though, a platoon of extremely talented role players has emerged.

Carrying the team through an injury-ridden season with a plethora of skill sets and the ability to put up starter-quality numbers, here’s a look at why role players are the key to postseason success for the Cavaliers.

Bench Shining Through Injuries

Second unit has anchored the Cavaliers through an injury-filled season

Throughout this entire 2023-24 season, the Cavaliers have struggled with injuries. Jarrett Allen started the season out, Darius Garland then missed time, followed by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and eventually Max Strus.

With each member of the starting lineup missing time, often simultaneously, this team had to learn how to properly employ its role players to stay in contention. Out of the 75 games Cleveland has played this season, Garland and Mitchell have played in 51 games, Strus has played in 63, Mobley in 43 and Allen in 70.

Cavaliers 2023-24 Record Without Starters Starter missing Team Record Garland 17-7 Mitchell 11-3 Strus 5-7 Mobley 19-13 Allen 2-3

Because of the amount of injuries the Cavaliers have suffered, they’ve sent out 18 different starting lineups this season. In fact, the only Cavalier to play in all 75 games is Georges Niang.

As expected, this has led to an increase in bench usage rate over last season. Luckily, or rather by design, with the uptick in the reliance on the bench, there’s also been an improvement in performance.

Cavaliers Bench Comparison Season USG% PPG RPG APG 2022-23 16.2 28.7 12.5 7.1 2023-24 18.2 34.7 13.4 8.7

In comparison to the starters, and of course, Niang’s perfect attendance record, Isaac Okoro has played in 65 games, Caris LeVert in 62 games, Sam Merrill in 57 and Dean Wade in 54. The bench players can be counted on at least to show up, but how have they actually played?

Capable of Putting up Starter-Quality Numbers

Even with their solid bench statistics, these players can put up better performances when they need to

Whether it’s because of the absence of the stars, or in spite of it, the role players in Cleveland play a quality brand of basketball. Multiple guys putting up this caliber of stats when backing up the starters is a good sign when looking towards the playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Bench Unit Stats Player PPG RPG APG FG% LeVert 13.4 3.9 4.9 41.3 Niang 9.0 3.4 1.1 44.4 Merrill 8.2 2.0 1.8 41.0 Okoro 7.0 2.3 1.4 48.8

What’s even more impressive, though, is that almost every player’s performance improves when slotted into the starting lineup. Aside from Merrill, every Cavalier sees better numbers across the board when starting the game on the court, as opposed to on the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Stats as Starters Player PPG RPG APG FG% LeVert 14.8 5.3 7.9 38.9 Niang 13.3 4.4 1.8 50.0 Merrill 6.0 4.0 1.0 28.6 Okoro 10.8 3.4 2.2 48.5

Even Merrill, whose numbers don’t look as impressive, is capable of putting up quality stats. In his 62 total games with the Cavaliers this season, Merrill has had 23 in which he scored in double digits (season high of 27), four games with five or more rebounds and seven games with five or more assists (season highs being nine in both categories).

A large factor in his averages is his playing time, as 13 of his appearances were for 10 minutes or less.

It’s absolutely not indicative of nightly play, but when looking at how Cleveland’s bench players have performed at their best (as a Cavalier), it is a good insight into their potential ceiling.

If they need to, whether because of an injury-depleted lineup or specific skill requiring matchup, these Cavaliers have proved that they can play like starters, if need be.

Cavaliers Have Versatility off the Bench

Cleveland's bench is loaded with players specializing in one or two skills

Isaac Okoro Cavs

Merrill, in a way, is a microcosm of Cleveland’s bench unit as a whole. He’s a player who, along with stats that belie his ceiling, brings a special set of skills to this team.

In his case, he brings an elite (if inconsistent) deep shot and an innate ability to draw offensive fouls.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Shooting Percentages Player FG% 3P% Merrill 40.8 40.8 Wade 41.4 39.1 Okoro 48.6 38.8 Niang 45.3 38.2

Along with Merrill, Niang and Wade are especially talented when it comes to stretching the floor. Although Okoro has also grown significantly as a three point shooter, his primary asset is his defensive abilities.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Individual Defensive Stats Player DRTG Bench DRTG STL BLK Wade 110.9 109.1 0.7 0.5 Okoro 114.4 112.9 0.8 0.5 Thompson 111.5 112.9 0.3 0.3

Despite Okoro being the more talented point of attack defender, Wade is underrated on the defensive end (leading the team in defensive rating off the bench). Although not considered the same defensive talent as Okoro, Wade’s ability to read the offense and use his size to cut off passing and/or driving lanes has been a major part in Cleveland’s defense being as successful as they have been.

Tristan Thompson, Marcus Morris Sr and Craig Porter Jr, despite hustle being a defining trait of this Cavaliers squad, bring a particular level of intensity and physicality to this team.

Cavs Can Mix Up Lineups

Cleveland's number of specialties off the bench creates versatility in their lineup choices

With so many options off the bench (as seen by their number of starting lineups this season), the Cavaliers can get creative with who they put on the floor. Though the main reason for the unique lineups has been adapting to injuries up to this point, it could be beneficial in an entirely different way once the postseason rolls around.

With an array of talents available to the Cavaliers off the bench, they should be able to counter seemingly any strengths an opposing team might have. If they’re a better perimeter-shooting team, Okoro can alleviate some of the damage by locking down their primary shooter. If they struggle to defend the three-ball, Merrill, Niang and Wade can be given more playing time off the bench.

Even if the Cavaliers are being outplayed, plugging Thompson or Morris Sr can inject life into the lineup in a way only certain players are able to do.

Even though many of these guys aren’t necessarily starting quality players, the skills they bring to the table compliment the skills of the starters’ (and each other’s) perfectly, and create a roster that should be able to combat the strengths of seemingly any team.

Cleveland has an outstanding young core, but with injuries and inconsistent play persisting into the postseason, the role players will be the defining factor in Cleveland’s postseason success.