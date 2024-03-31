Highlights Romero lost his world title after suffering a one-sided defeat to Cruz

The former champion looked unsteady as he was interviewed after the fight.

The concerning footage has now gone viral.

Rolly Romero lost his WBA super-lightweight world title on Saturday night after being mauled by Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz inside eight one-sided rounds in Las Vegas. However, it was the former champion's bizarre post-fight interview that prompted concern in boxing circles following the fight.

Romero was in trouble within moments of the opening bell as his Mexican opponent caught him with several stiff shots inside the first three minutes of the contest. The 29-year-old survived the round, but rarely made an impression in the fight as the action made it into the second half of the 12-round bout. In the seventh round, Cruz sought to put his foot on the gas and take Romero out. However, the American showed his heart by once again managing to see out the session.

Isaac 'Pitbull Cruz' Dominates Rolly Romero to Win WBA Super-Lightweight Crown

Mexican fighter picks up his first major world title after victory

Realising that Romero was on the end of an emphatic beatdown, the ringside doctor did check on the champion in his corner before the start of the eighth round. It was decided that the fight could go on, but Cruz ensured there was not much further action by savagely ending the bout shortly afterwards. Within a minute, Romero had been blown away by a barrage of shots, leaving referee Thomas Taylor with no alternative except to stop the contest.

At this point, it would have been clear to most observers that Romero needed a medical evaluation before leaving the ring - such was the brutal nature of his defeat. Incredibly, though, the dazed fighter was directed to the centre of the ring where he conducted an unsettling interview with the host broadcaster.

In troubling scenes, Romero struggled for almost 10 seconds to get his words out, before finally saying: "I want to tell everybody, thanks for coming out." He then used an Easter analogy to promise his fans that he would be back in the ring soon. "And honestly, happy Easter everybody, you guys. It's like Jesus was resurrected, I'll be back," he vowed. "I want to tell everybody, happy Easter and thank you for supporting me and following me."

Rolly Romero's Concerning Post-Fight Interview After Losing His World Title

The former champion struggled to form a sentence following KO defeat

That a fighter would want to address their fans after a defeat is understandable, but in this instance Romero really should have been protected from having to be quizzed on camera by a member of his team. Unsteady on his feet and clearly suffering in the aftermath of a bruising battle, there is no reason an interview needed to take place at that moment at all.

Cruz moves to 26-2 following his victory, while Romero falls to 15-2 as a professional after the defeat.