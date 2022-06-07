Highlights A Roma fan thought he could recreate a player's goal and was given the chance to prove it by the club, but failed spectacularly.

Marco Nicolai had three attempts but slipped comically in one & missed in the others.

Marco admitted he wouldn't make such claims again after the experience.

You're not a real football fan if you haven't at one point claimed that you could have scored the same goal a professional scored in a competitive match. "Even I could have scored that", is a phrase commonly uttered when a player converts a chance that looks relatively easy from either the stands or the comfort of an armchair.

Football lovers make that claim in the knowledge that they'll never have to prove whether it is indeed accurate. But back in 2019, AS Roma decided to put one of their fans in the position to be proven wrong.

Roma fan Marco tries to recreate Cengiz Under's goal vs Parma

It did not end well for the supporter

The supporter, Marco Nicolai, left a comment on a Cengiz Under highlight reel posted to Roma's official Facebook page, in which he stated that he could have scored one of the goals. So, Roma asked Marco to come to the Stadio Olimpico and put his money where his mouth is, giving him three opportunities to recreate Under's finish against Parma.

There were a number of fans inside the ground watching and sadly for the lad, things didn't exactly go his way. Check out what happened below...

Unlucky, Marco. The young Roma fan unfortunately failed to replicate Under's goal in all three of his attempts. Marco slipped and fell over in rather comical fashion on his first try, before scuffing the ball and failing to find the back of the net on his second go. He went closest on his third attempt, but the effort went narrowly wide of the goal.

"You'll never write that again?" Marco was asked on the sideline afterwards, to which he replied: "I don't think so, no!"

The Turkish winger is no longer at Fenerbahce

Under signed for Roma in 2017, with Roma parting with €13.4 million to secure his services from İstanbul Başakşehir. The Turkish winger featured 88 times over the course of the next three seasons, scoring 17 times.

He was deemed surplus to requirements at the start of the 2019/20 season, though, and he was shipped out on loan to Leicester City for the ensuing campaign. He spent the following campaign with Marseile and, after impressing for the French club, they decided to activate their option to buy him and signed him for €9 million.

The winger, who has scored an impressive 16 times in 51 matches for his country, was on the move again in 2023 as he returned to his homeland, signing for Fenerbahçe in 2023. He is coming off the back of a fine first season back in Turkey as he notched nine goals in 24 league matches for the club.