AS Roma are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker, Beto, who has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park, per Italian sources.

Beto has struggled to hit the ground running in England, following his £30 million switch from Udinese in the summer of 2023. Yet to start a single Premier League game so far this term, he may see his future better spent elsewhere, and Roma could consider his services to be of use, amid a proposed over-reliance on Artem Dovbyk. Moreover, the soon-expected takeover of Everton by Friedkin Group, who also own a majority stake in Roma, could further simplify negotiations.

Roma Interested in Signing Everton Forward Beto

The 26-year-old has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League

According to Italian news outlet, asromalive.it, Roma are interested in bringing Beto back to the Serie A to bolster their attacking options, as part of a search for a deputy to new-striker, Dovbyk, and a January attempt at signing the Everton man is looking increasingly likely.

The Ukrainian signed for Ivan Juric's team last summer in a transfer worth £26 million, after a stellar campaign in Spain with Girona saw him net 24 times in 36 league outings. However, this season, he has netted just thrice in eight outings, but this output still remains a team-leading total, which implies a more deep-rooted attacking problem at the Stadio Olimpico.

Beto's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Games 30 Minutes played 951 Goals 3 Expected goals 6.8 Shots on target per 90 1.13

The version of Beto, who moved to Goodison Park for around £30m, which supporters of Everton have witnessed has been far from as hoped, with just six goals in a Toffees' shirt in 43 total appearances. Though, he has had decent experience in the Italian top-flight, having scored 21 Serie A goals in 62 total outings, and a return to the country may rekindle some of his best performances.

An alternating combination of Beto and Dovbyk could yield positive results, particularly given the two's complementing physicality, and a deal should not be too difficult to complete given the likely prospect of both Everton and Roma sharing the same owners.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Nearing an Everton Exit

The Friedkin Group want him to stay

Perhaps a key stumbling block in negotiations between Roma and Everton for Beto, is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another striker at the club who is already nearing an exit. Sean Dyche has preferred the experienced English forward to the former Udinese man thus far, but Calvert-Lewin is in the final year of his contract and has shown little interest in an extension as yet.

However, recent reports from Mark Douglas have revealed that the Friedkin Group are keen on keeping the 27-year-old, and feel that the prospect of a takeover may incite enough optimism to convince Calvert-Lewin of his future in Merseyside.

Ultimately, the player is well aware of the external clubs interested in his signature, should he run down his contract and depart on a free transfer, and as such, may well opt to move for greener pastures instead.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 06/10/2024