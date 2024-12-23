Amad Diallo is the name on every Manchester United fan's lips amid a stunning ongoing season at Old Trafford. The Ivorian winger found game time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag but has emerged as one of new head coach Ruben Amorim's most important players.

The 22-year-old possesses quick, agile, technically gifted, and clinical finishing attributes, with fans on their feet each time he's on the ball. It's easy to forget he's been with the Red Devils since January 2021, given he's only started getting his first team opportunity.

There was no doubt Amad was on the rise when he netted a memorable winner in United's enthralling 4-3 (a.e.t) win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals last season. Despite catching the eye in that game, he still struggled to win over Ten Hag, but he's been a bright spark for Amorim.

Amad has a knack for netting vital winners, none more so than his sensational 90th-minute strike in his side's 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City in the derby (December 15). He's finally getting his chance to shine and taking it with aplomb, much to the delight of his head coach.

That said, the Portuguese warned fans not to get carried away with their praise of the Ivory Coast international because too much pressure can weigh heavily. He said after the City win:

Amad did a great job. But now, let’s be careful with Amad, don’t do the same mistakes that we did in the past with the younger guys. And let’s push him down a little bit. Praise him but the next game is a new story so he must continue to work hard.

Amad Diallo's Manchester United Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 45 8 10

However, an AS Roma scout did just that when watching a teenage Amad in action at the start of his football career. He only needed to see one moment of brilliance in a five-minute watch of the winger to judge whether he had what it takes to make it at the highest level.

Roma Scout Had No Doubts Over The Man United Winger

'Only potential champions do things like that'

Amad started his youth career with Italian outfit Boca Barco, and it didn't take long before top clubs took a look at the Abidjan-born youngster. One of those was a scout from Roma who came to watch him in action but didn't take long before making his mind up.

Boca Barco president Enzo Guerri delved into the scout's quick analysis of Amad and how it led to him heading to Rome. He told Tutto Mercato in 2021 (via SPORTbible):

"[Amad] Diallo started playing in our youth sector, from 2014 to 2015, from 12 to 13 years old, and already at that time, you could see that he had something more than the others. I remember a very funny sketch with a Roma scout. He came to see him in a match and, after a chest-oriented stop by Diallo in the 5th minute, he turned his back to the pitch and walked away."

Guerri queried the scout about his swift exit:

"I immediately asked him for an explanation, and he replied: 'Only potential champions do things like that at 12 years old. Seeing him in this match is of little use to me, take him to Rome to train with ours'."

Amad didn't make it into Roma's first team and instead headed to Atalanta for a short period to play with their academy. He was fast-tracked up their youth system, of which Guerri said:

At Atalanta, on the other hand, they made him play from day one with the boys a year older than him. In short, Amad has always been predestined [for greatness].

Amad made his Serie A debut for Atalanta aged 17 in October 2019 and would immediately set tongues wagging over his potential. The Ivorian came on in the 77th minute and took six minutes to score, gliding forward from 40 yards out before striking from outside the box. He became the youngest scorer on his debut in the Italian top flight.

"He Seems Like Messi" - Papu Gomez Predicted Amad's Rise

The Former Atalanta Captain Was Wowed In Training

Papu Gomez has played with several legendary players, including Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward, formerly of Atalanta, saw Amad up close during his youth at the Centro Sportivo Bortolotti in Zingonia. He saw similarities between the Manchester United star and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi (via GOAL):

"He is a future star, trust me. During our training, he seems like Lionel Messi! You can't stop him."

Amad Diallo's Atalanta Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 5 1 0

The Ivorian Messi was the nickname soon handed to Amad upon his electric start at Atalanta. He spent just four months with the Serie A side's first team before United came calling in January 2021. He arrived at Old Trafford for £37 million, but it wasn't until now that he put the Premier League on notice, and he's headed for a new long-term contract.

