AS Roma face Juventus in a huge Serie A clash on Sunday, and here is how you can watch in the UK.

This coming Sunday, AS Roma will host Juventus in Serie A as both teams continue their pursuit of qualification for European football.

The two sides find themselves in very different positions in the league table. Roma, managed by former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, sit fourth and are on course to qualify for the Champions League. Juventus, meanwhile, are 12 points behind the side from Italian capital, who occupy the final qualification spot for Europe's premier club competition, after picking up a 15-point deduction for financial and transfer irregularities. A defeat at the Stadio Olimpico could well but end their top-four hopes.

With the likes of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria on show, it promises to be a fascinating encounter between two of Italy's biggest sides. Below, you can find out how you can watch the match in the United Kingdom.

How to watch AS Roma vs Juventus

The game, which kicks off on Sunday, March 5th at 7.45 PM GMT, will be available via all traditional methods. It will be shown live on television, while fans can also tune in via computers, mobile phones, tablets or any device with a connection to the internetc. If you have the right subscriptions, there is no excuse not to tune in for this exciting encounter!

What UK TV channel is AS Roma vs Juventus on?

In 2021, BT re-bought the TV rights for Serie A that had previously been lost to Sky in 2018, with this current agreement set to last for a minimum of three years. As such, the game will be available for viewers to watch on BT Sport 1 on Sunday. There is no plan for any pre-match coverage, with the show set to start directly when the match kicks off.

How to live stream AS Roma vs Juventus in the UK

For those who do not have access to a television to watch this match, for whatever reason, fear not - there are streaming alternatives for you to make use of. The game will also be shown live on Btsport.com, while you can also watch via the BT Sports App, which can be downloaded from application stores on Apple or Android devices. Of course, you will require a subscription to BT Sports to be able to make use of these options but, while a one-month subscription costs £29.99, there is currently a £10-a-month deal if you commit to a two-year contract.

AS Roma team news

After missing the match against Cremonese last time out due to suspension, Chris Smalling will be available for selection here, and so should replace Marash Kumbulla. Ebrima Darboe continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury but, besides that, Mourinho has a full squad to choose from. That does, however, give him some difficult decisions to make, in particular whether to go with Andrea Belotti or Tammy Abraham up top.

Juventus team news

The good news for Massimiliano Allegri is that Manuel Locatelli is once again available to play after serving a one-game suspension. The bad news is that Paul Pogba and Arkadiusz Milik will once again be on the sidelines. Vlahovic and Di Maria are amongst Juve's most important players, so both should be included in the starting line-up once more on their trip to Rome. This is a crucial match for Juventus, so Allegri will no doubt be leaning on his star players to pull something out of the bag.

Predicted XIs

Roma: Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Wijnaldum, Cristante, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic, Di Maria, Vlahovic

Prediction

Both teams come into this match-up in relatively good form. Roma have lost just two of their last 11 in all competitions and booked their place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-0 win over RB Salzburg, while their opponents this weekend have been on the losing end just once in their last nine outings and are also through to the next round of the Europa League after breezing past Nantes. Juventus have been the better side in meetings between the two, winning three of the past five, but the last match ended in a draw, and it could well be a similar story here.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Juventus

You can read all the latest Serie A news right here at GiveMeSport.