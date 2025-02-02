Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek has emerged as a surprise late-window target for AS Roma, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The Daily Mail journalist reported on X that Saints are aware of interest in the defender, who played in their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Serie A Giants Interested in Saints Defender

Deal looks unlikely at this stage

Roma are ninth in Serie A and have conceded 29 goals this season - the third-worst return in the top half of the table - so it's not too surprising that they are looking for reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

They appear to have turned their attentions to Bednarek, who has made almost 250 appearances for Saints since joining them from Lech Poznan in 2017. Bednarek has started 20 of Southampton's 24 Premier League games this season, scoring in recent defeats to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Hope explained on X that an £8m fee has been mooted, but a deal remains unlikely with just over 24 hours of the transfer window remaining. He said:

"Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek a surprise target for AS Roma. Saints aware of interest & £8m fee mooted, but deal not close as it stands."

Saints Shouldn't Sell Bednarek

A strange move for a club in trouble

Southampton find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League and still in danger of finishing the campaign with the fewest points of any side in the competition's history. In all likelihood, Saints are going down, so perhaps there's some logic in cashing in on a sought-after player who probably won't want to be part of a Championship side next season.

But that would show a painful lack of ambition on the club's part and whether futile or not, Bednarek remains an important part in their fight for survival. It makes sense to review his future in the summer as one of Saints' top earners, but to take the money while their Premier League status hangs in the balance won't go down well with supporters.

Bednarek's contract still has two-and-a-half years left to run, so there's no need to sell in this window.